Italy begin Euro 2024 against Albania in Dortmund with Luciano Spalletti eager to guide the Azzurri far in Germany.

After a famous victory on penalties against England at Wembley Stadium last time out, Italy enter the tournament with doubts and the prospect that this team is in transition. But despite defeats to the Three Lions in qualification, Italy will be confident they can go far in Germany, should they escape from Group B, which also includes Spain and Croatia.

“We are a young group, a new cycle has begun and it took some time to bring out our strength,” said former West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca. “We are ready and our strength will come out in this European Championship. I’m good, I hope to help the team as best I can team and to get as far as possible.

“I would like to emulate the 2021 group that won the European Championship and the 2006 group that won the World Cup, they left a mark, and I would also like to leave a mark in the history of the national team.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Italy v Albania?

The holders Italy begin Euro 2024 against Albania on Saturday 15 June 2024, with a 8pm BST kick-off at the BVB Stadion Dortmund, home of Borussia Dortmund.

How can I watch it?

This match will be shown on BBC One, and can be streamed via the iPlayer and BBC Sport website (both free with a subscription). Coverage starts at 7.20pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Sandro Tonali is out after the Newcastle midfielder picked up a 10-month ban in October following betting breaches. While Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie is out through injury, as are Nicolo Zaniolo, Francesco Acerbi and Giorgio Scalvini.

Nicolo Barella and Nicolo Fagioli are doubts, although they have returned to full training, so if they do pull through, they could challenge Bryan Cristante for a start.

Sokol Cikallesh missed out on Sylvinho’s squad. While Chelsea’s Armando Broja is likely to lead the line and Inter Milan’s Kristjan Asllani will offer quality.

Predicted lineups

Italy XI: Donnarumma; Darmian, Buongiorno, Bastoni; Di Lorenzo, Cristante, Jorginho, Dimarco; Chiesa, Frattesi; Scamacca

Albania XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Kumbulla, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Bajrami, Asllani, Ramadani; Asani, Broja, Hoxha

Odds

Italy: 1/3

Draw: 16/5

Albania: 17/2

Prediction

Many see this as a risky opener for the Azzurri, with a tough group to navigate, three points is almost essential for Luciano Spalletti’s side. Despite some injuries, Italy should have too much here. 2-0.

