We had to wait an extra year for it but Euro 2020 (although now in 2021) is in full flow and having fans back in stadiums is something we’ve all missed.

As with all international tournaments in this country (except the Nations League) both BBc and ITV will share the games equally, while both broadcasters will show the final.

The BBC’s coverage will be helmed by Gary Lineker as always, who earlier this year announced he was leaving his Champions League hosting job at BT Sport to watch Leicester around Europe with his sons. As for ITV, Mark Pougatch is the main man.

As for pundits, both broadcasters have familiar faces and a whole collection of top talent from both Sky and BT.

Who are the pundits for Euro 2020?

ITV have the usual suspects in their punditry team with Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Gary Neville among them.

However, they also have Emma Hayes, Andros Townsend and Eni Aluko.

Full ITV pundits and presenters: Mark Pougatch, Seema Jaswal, Reshmin Chowdhury, Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira, Graeme Souness, Ashley Cole, Eni Aluko, Robert Earnshaw, Emma Hayes, Nigel de Jong, John Collins, Joe Ledley, Nadia Nadim, Scott Brown, Andros Townsend.

The BBC have also employed familiar faces in their presenters with Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Mark Chapman fronting the coverage.

Their pundits include Alex Scott, Cesc Fabregas and Micah Richards.

Full BBC pundits and presenters: Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour, Mark Chapman, Alan Shearer, Alex Scott, Rio Ferdinand, Micah Richards, Ashley Williams, Mark Hughes, James McFadden, Shelley Kerr, Charlie Adam, Cesc Fabregas, Jurgen Klinsmann.