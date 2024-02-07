Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The host nation Ivory Coast has had a tumultous and thrilling route to their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

After losing the final group game 4-0, the side sacked their manager, with Emerse Fae taking interim charge.

In a tense match, they needed a penalty shootout to overcome Senegal, before a nail-biter against Mali.

The quarter-final had three red cards, a missed penalty and a late goal. Oumar Diakite’s 122nd-minute winner sent the 10-man team through at the expense of Mali.

DRC drew all three of their group games and knocked out Egypt on penalties, before beating Guinea in the quarters.

When is it?

Ivory Coast vs DRC will kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 7 February 2024 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live in the UK on BBC Three with coverage starting at 7.45pm GMT, as well as Sky Sports Football.

The match will also be shown live on the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer apps and website and Sky subscribers can watch the game live on the Sky Go app.

Team news

The Ivory Coast will be without Oumar Diakite and Odilon Kossounou after they received red cards against Mali.

Sebastien Haller may be fit enough to start following his spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

DRC have no new reported injury concerns.

Odds

Ivory Coast 11/10

Draw 2/1

DRC 3/1

Prediction

The Ivory Coast will have a strong home backing, although it will be a difficult match against DRC. Ivory Coast 2-1 DRC.