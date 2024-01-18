Ivory Coast v Nigeria on TV: Channel, start time and how to watch online tonight

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Ivory Coast will take on Nigeria in their second match of the Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday.

The host nation started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau on Saturday 13 January.

Nigeria on the other hand found themselves a goal behind against Equatorial Guinea in their opening game, before Victor Osimhen’s equaliser.

After the first round of matches, Nigeria have two points less than the Ivory Coast.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming match and get the latest odds and tips here.

When is Ivory Coast vs Nigeria?

The match kicks off on Thursday 18 January at 5pm GMT and takes place at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting at 5pm.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Nigeria were hit with a number of high-profile injuries before the tournament, including losing Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Boniface.

It remains to be seen whether Sebastien Haller will be fit enough to play after he missed the first match through injury.

Odds

Ivory Coast 11/10

Draw 2/1

Nigeria 29/10

Prediction

With the home advantage and following on from their win in the first match it is hard to look past the host nation, but Nigeria will be a tough opponent. Ivory Coast 2-1 Nigeria