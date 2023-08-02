Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: Result and reaction after Jamaica advance to stun Brazil
Jamaica 0-0 Brazil (FT): South Americans suffer shock exit as Reggae Girlz advance to knockout stages for the first time; France top Group F after 6-3 win over Panama
Brazil and Italy crashed out of the Women’s World Cup after a series of pulsating final group-stage games which saw both Jamaica and South Africa advance to the last 16 for the first time.
Brazil, needing to win against Jamaica to finish second in Group F, could only manage a 0-0 draw with the result sending the Reggae Girlz through to the World Cup knockout stages in second place.
South Africa, meanwhile, came from behind against Italy with an injury-time winner from Thembi Kgatlana securing a famous 3-2 win to knock their European opponents out of the World Cup.
Elsewhere, Sweden progressed top in Group G after beating Argentina 2-0 while France ran out comfortable winners against Panama with their 6-3 victory sending them through as the winners of Group F.
On Tuesday, Lauren James shone again on with two stunning goals as England put in their best performance of the Women’s World Cup so far to sweep aside China 6-1 and march into the last 16.
USA only just managed to sneak through with a draw against Portugal, leading to criticism from former stars. Follow all the latest news and match updates below:
