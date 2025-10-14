Japan v Brazil live: Team news and line-ups ahead of international friendly

Brazil training in Tokyo ahead of their friendly with Japan ( AFP via Getty Images )

Brazil continue their preparations for next summer’s World Cup as they make the trip to Tokyo to take on Japan.

The hosts were the first team to book their place in the 2026 tournament finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a 2-0 win over Bahrain in March ensuring progression through the Asian qualifiers.

The Selecao, meanwhile, qualified back in June after beating Paraguay 1-0, a victory that acted as Carlo Ancelotti’s first in the Brazil hot seat.

Off the back of thrashing South Korea 5-0 on Friday, Ancelotti’s side will hope to continue their fruitful jaunt in the Far East thus far, though Japan are anything but an easy assignment, boasting a 20-game unbeaten streak at home.

Follow all the latest updates, team news and minute-by-minute action from the friendly below: