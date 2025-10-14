Japan v Brazil live: Team news and line-ups ahead of international friendly
Both Brazil and Japan have already qualified for next summer’s World Cup
Brazil continue their preparations for next summer’s World Cup as they make the trip to Tokyo to take on Japan.
The hosts were the first team to book their place in the 2026 tournament finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a 2-0 win over Bahrain in March ensuring progression through the Asian qualifiers.
The Selecao, meanwhile, qualified back in June after beating Paraguay 1-0, a victory that acted as Carlo Ancelotti’s first in the Brazil hot seat.
Off the back of thrashing South Korea 5-0 on Friday, Ancelotti’s side will hope to continue their fruitful jaunt in the Far East thus far, though Japan are anything but an easy assignment, boasting a 20-game unbeaten streak at home.
Follow all the latest updates, team news and minute-by-minute action from the friendly below:
When is the 2026 World Cup draw and how does the new group stage work?
The 48 nations competing at the 2026 World Cup will discover their group stage opponents when the draw takes place on 5 December.
The tournament will be the first to feature 48 teams, expanded from 32 in Qatar, and will also be the first World Cup to be hosted by three countries. The majority of games (78) will be staged in the USA, with Mexico and Canada hosting 13 each.
The World Cup will begin on 11 June in Mexico’s historic Azteca Stadium, the scene of Brazil’s 1970 glory inspired by Pele and Argentina’s success in 1986 inspired by Diego Maradona. It will conclude with the final on 19 July at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Here is everything you need to know.
World Cup 2026: Who is through and how does qualifying work?
As mentioned, both Japan and Brazil have already booked their spots in the US, Canada and Mexico next summer.
Japan v Brazil
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Japan v Brazil in an international friendly.
Preparations are continuing for the 2026 World Cup and two teams that have already qualified for next summer’s tournament are meeting in Tokyo
