Japan face the biggest test of their Women’s World Cup campaign yet as they take on Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Japan have been the standout team of the World Cup so far to emerge as one of the favourites for the title. The 2011 champions are the tournament’s top scorers, with striker Hinata Miyazawa leading the golden boot standings with five goals from four games.

But Sweden offer a true test of those title ambitions, after the Olympic silver medalists knocked out the United States on penalties in the last-16. After a 0-0 draw against the USA, Sweden progressed in dramatic fashion after Lina Hurtig’s penalty was ruled to have crossed the line by an inch.

The winner will play Spain in the last four after La Roja defeated the Netherlands 2-1 to reach their first ever Women’s World Cup semi-final, thanks to Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time winner.

