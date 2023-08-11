Japan vs Sweden LIVE: Women’s World Cup latest score and updates after Spain edge Netherlands
The quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup are underway as in-form Japan take on Sweden in Auckland, with the winner facing Spain in the semi-finals
Japan face the biggest test of their Women’s World Cup campaign yet as they take on Sweden in the quarter-finals.
Japan have been the standout team of the World Cup so far to emerge as one of the favourites for the title. The 2011 champions are the tournament’s top scorers, with striker Hinata Miyazawa leading the golden boot standings with five goals from four games.
But Sweden offer a true test of those title ambitions, after the Olympic silver medalists knocked out the United States on penalties in the last-16. After a 0-0 draw against the USA, Sweden progressed in dramatic fashion after Lina Hurtig’s penalty was ruled to have crossed the line by an inch.
The winner will play Spain in the last four after La Roja defeated the Netherlands 2-1 to reach their first ever Women’s World Cup semi-final, thanks to Salma Paralluelo’s extra-time winner.
Follow live updates from Japan vs Sweden as the World Cup quarter-finals continue, following Spain vs Netherlands
In case you missed it earlier, substitute Salma Paralluelo scored an extra-time winner to lift Spain to a nervy 2-1 victory over the Netherlands on Friday and into the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup for the first time.
The 19-year-old Barcelona winger broke the 1-1 deadlock when she latched onto a through ball, cut a Dutch defender inside and out and unleashed a shot that clanged off the post into the net.
The sixth-ranked La Roja, who had not advanced past the round of 16 in two previous two World Cup appearances, will face either Japan or Sweden for a place in the final in Auckland on Tuesday .
All the goals came late in a tight game with Mariona Caldentey scoring Spain’s first from a penalty kick in the 81st minute after Dutch defender Stefanie Van der Gragt had handled the ball inside the box.
Van der Gragt, in her final match before retirement, earned some redemption when she equalised in the 91st minute to send the contest to extra time in front of 32,021 fans at Wellington Regional Stadium.
The ninth-ranked Dutch, who were runners-up to the United States four years ago in France, became the latest tournament favourites eliminated in a tournament full of upsets, with the U.S., Germany, Canada and Brazil already gone.
Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson looks ahead to facing Japan in the World Cup quarter-finals.
“It’ll be a one-on-one situation that will decide this game. Of course, we need to try to stop their passing game.
“We’ve talked a lot about if you want to gain possession you can do that very high up the field. We’re going to have to do both.
“We’re going to have to be patient ... We’re going to have to work harder.
“We can win against them in a one-on-one situation but it’s going to take a few more passes.
“But when you do get in possession, you’re going to have to be very fast and take the opportunity and make use of our physique and our strength.”
Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa may be leading the golden boot standings but captain Magdalena Eriksson says Sweden will face threat from all areas in today’s quarter-final.
“I think that the whole team is a threat. Instead of focusing on one player on this Japanese team, I think it’s important to look at their whole team.
“The most impressive thing ... is that it doesn’t really matter who is on the end of their attacks. They are all in sync and have such a clear style of play.”
The race for the Women’s World Cup golden boot is taking shape with the knockout stages underway in Australia and New Zealand.
Hinata Miyazawa moved back to the top of the standings as the in-form striker rounded off Japan’s 3-1 win over Norway in the last-16, moving her to five goals in four games.
Alexandra Popp, one of the pre-tournament favourites for the golden boot, had joined Miyazawa on four goals but the Germany captain will be unable to add any more after the two-time champions crashed out in the group stages.
Lauren James is among those on three goals, but the forward has been handed a two-match ban by Fifa after her red card against Nigeria.
Women’s World Cup golden boot: Who’s leading the top-scorer standings?
Hinata Miyazawa moved to five goals after sealing Japan’s 3-1 win against Norway
England striker Bethany England warned it would be more dangerous to underestimate Colombia than worry about their “physical” approach ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final clash at the Women’s World Cup.
Colombia played a part in the biggest shock of the tournament so far in beating Germany as the two-time champions crashed out of the World Cup in the group stages, but the South American side have also earned a reputation for their robust style.
A pre-World Cup friendly against Ireland was abandoned when it became ‘overly physical’ - while Germany complained about the rough treatment they received in the 2-1 defeat.
It’s been a World Cup of surprises so far and the Lionesses survived a major scare against Nigeria in the last-16 as they advanced on penalties, after playing extra time with 10 players following Lauren James’ red card.
And England said Sarina Wiegman’s side are more concerned about not taking Colombia lightly, while insisting they can also match their fight if the quarter-final does turn physical.
Bethany England reveals ‘biggest danger’ facing Lionesses against Colombia
The Tottenham striker said the Lionesses are ready to face Colombia’s ‘physical’ style of play in Saturday’s Women’s World Cup quarter-final
Colombia will use its status as the last nation of the Americas at the Women’s World Cup as motivation to beat England in Saturday’s quarter-final, coach Nelson Abadia said.
All other teams from Latin America, as well as the United States and Canada, were eliminated by the round-of-16, leaving 25th-ranked Colombia an unlikely survivor amongst the European and Asian powers in the last eight.
“To be representing the whole of the Americas at the moment is important,” Abadia told reporters on Friday.
“Because of everything that happens around this national team - to have all this positive energy not only from Colombia but from the whole continent - is beneficial.”
Colombia head into their first World Cup quarter-final at Sydney’s Stadium Australia as underdogs against England but the South Americans have already proved themselves against quality European opposition in their 2-1 upset of Germany in the group stage.
Reuters
Lauren James has been handed a two-game ban by Fifa after being sent off during England’s last-16 win over Nigeria, meaning she will miss both Saturday’s quarter-final with Colombia and the subsequent World Cup semi-final should her teammates progress.
James was shown a red card after standing on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie during the knockout game, which England won via a penalty shootout.
The Chelsea forward was given an automatic one-match suspension and feared being ruled out of the tournament altogether, with Fifa typically increasing cases of “violent conduct” to a three-game ban. However, the governing body’s disciplinary committee showed some leniency and James could now return for the World Cup final, should England make it to the showpiece on Sunday 20 August in Sydney.
James had apologised for the incident, posting in response to a tweet from Alozie: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my team-mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”
Lauren James handed ban for World Cup red card
James will miss Saturday’s quarter-final against Colombia and the semi-final should England progress, but could return for the World Cup final if her teammates get there
FULL TIME! Women’s World Cup LIVE: Spain 2-1 Netherlands
Japan vs Sweden: Kick-off time and how to watch on TV
Japan are the top scorers at the Women’s World Cup but face their biggest test yet in the quarter-finals
Spain become the first team through to the semi-final stages, and potentially a rematch with Japan.
Friday 11 August
QF1: Spain 2-1 Netherlands (after extra time)
QF2: Japan vs Sweden (08:30, Auckland) - BBC One
Saturday 12 August
QF3: Australia vs France (08:00, Brisbane) - ITV 1
QF4: England vs Colombia (11:30, Sydney) - ITV 1
Women’s World Cup TV schedule: How to watch every match today
The TV schedule for the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals has been confirmed by the BBC and ITV
A historic goal for Spain: Paralluelo becomes their youngest-ever World Cup goalscorer, with a strike that sends them through to their first ever World Cup semi-final.
