Julen Lopetegui explains Jarrod Bowen decision as West Ham reveal new captain

Julen Lopetegui has hailed Jarrod Bowen’s “commitment” as a key quality after appointing the England winger as the new West Ham captain.

Bowen has been confirmed as club captain in east London as he begins a third full season after joining the club from Hull in January 2020, with long-serving left-back Aaron Cresswell appointed vice-captain.

The 27-year-old has scored 60 times for West Ham, including the winning goal in last year’s Europa Conference League final, and was part of Gareth Southgate’s squad at Euro 2024.

He succeeds Kurt Zouma as skipper at the London Stadium with the French defender negotiating a potential move away from the club and expected to depart this summer.

“He is an English national team player and he has the commitment at the club to become the new captain,” Lopetegui explained of Bowen’s appointment.

“All of us are going to help him. He has a big responsibility. But the more important thing is what happens on the pitch. We were very clear he was a good choice.”

Jarrod Bowen has starred since arriving at West Ham ( Nigel French/PA Wire )

Lopetegui is set to take charge of his first game at the club against Aston Villa on Saturday evening having replaced David Moyes at the helm.

The Spaniard has overseen a busy summer in the transfer market, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Max Kilman and Niclas Fullkrug among a number of eye-catching additions.

Zouma, though, appears likely to be plying his trade elsewhere next season despite failing a medical at Shabab Al-Ahli. The centre-half is in Dubai for talks with another club and Lopetegui wished the Frenchman well.

“Kurt is a fantastic person and a very good player,” said Lopetegui. “He is trying to choose his future. We are going to wait.

“It’s true that he is trying to talk to other teams right now. Let’s see what is going to happen. For sure, the team that has the opportunity to take him, they are going to be happy because he is a good player. I have big respect for Kurt.”

Julen Lopetegui has virtually a full squad to pick from ( PA Wire )

Edson Alvarez is a doubt for West Ham’s opener after picking up a hamstring injury while away with Mexico at the Copa America, but it is an otherwise healthy squad from which Lopetegui can choose.

The new West Ham boss confirmed that Wan-Bissaka is available for selection after the right-back completed his move from Manchester United earlier this week.