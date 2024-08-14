West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui responds to Danny Dyer’s stirring pre-season message

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui has responded to super fan Danny Dyer’s stirring pre-season message.

In a video recorded for Sky Sports, the EastEnders star recorded a voice note for the new Hammers boss, demanding “exciting football” before signing off with his love.

Lopetegui has since responded with a message of his own.

“I love you too,” he said, before joking that Dyer’s daughter, Dani, is also responsible for star player Jarrod Bowen’s performances.

“So I have to push Jarrod, and you have to push your daughter”.

Dani and Jarrod, who share twin daughters, announced earlier this year that they are engaged.