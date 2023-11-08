Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall has hit back at Manchester City counterpart Gareth Taylor after he was accused of “bullying” the fourth official during last weekend’s Women’s Super League clash

Eidevall said there was “no truth” in the claim that he acted aggressively towards official Melissa Burgin at Meadowpark and said Taylor’s words were “borderline slander”.

The Manchester City boss, whose side suffered their first defeat of the season against the Gunners, said he was “protecting” the fourth official from Eidevall when next to the Swede on the touchline.

“That is always the same with him because he is constantly at the fourth official and I think it is bullying," Taylor told the BBC, in comments that came after Eidevall had finished his post-match media duties.

Eidevall had the chance to respond on Wednesday and strongly denied the claims. "I did nothing there that I would be ashamed of, or I would hide," said Eidevall, who was not booked for his conduct during the match.

"I was really disappointed with the comments. There is no truth in them. The wording that Gareth [Taylor] used afterwards is borderline slander.

"Either he is not very good with the truth or he is not very good with the language. Either way, I don’t think it’s acceptable.

"I’ve not spoken to Gareth. I don’t think his comments are acceptable and I would expect him to reach out with an apology, but I’m not sure if that’s going to happen."

Eidevall said he is a "passionate" manager and admitted he has "at times lost my temper" but insisted his behaviour did not cross the line and refuted Taylor’s claim that it was “over the top”.

"I think the person who hasn’t been there is not telling the truth,” Eidevall said. “I do really think it is unacceptable to say things about a fellow colleague that is not true.

"Anyone who was at the game and could see my behaviour, can also see there is not a single percentage of truth in that. I think that is quite sad to be honest. That’s why I think it is unacceptable."