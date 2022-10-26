Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jordan Henderson to face no FA action following clash with Arsenal’s Gabriel

The pair clashed after the Gunners had been awarded a controversial penalty

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 26 October 2022 12:07
Comments
'Good performances don't just fall from the trees' - Klopp on early season struggles

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson will face no action following an angry spat with Arsenal defender Gabriel.

The pair clashed late in the Gunners’ 3-2 Premier League victory over the Reds at the Emirates Stadium on 9 October after the home side had been awarded a penalty.

An investigation was launched amid claims the England midfielder, who strenuously denied the allegation, had made a comment which incensed the Brazilian.

However, after launching an investigation during which both men and six more players provided witness statements, the Football Association has confirmed it will take no further action.

An FA spokesperson said: “Following an investigation into an allegation received by The FA in the Premier League fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC on Sunday 9 October 2022, The FA can confirm that it will not be taking any disciplinary action.

Recommended

“The FA received a complaint about an incident involving two players in this fixture. As a result of the complaint, The FA conducted a full and thorough investigation.

“The investigation included taking witness statements from the complainant and accused, along with an additional six players who were within proximity of the alleged incident, reviewing multiple angles of video footage, and seeking independent linguistics experts evidence.

“None of the witnesses heard the alleged comment, and the player accused strenuously denied the allegation throughout.

“Whilst The FA is entirely satisfied that the allegation was made in good faith, it is equally satisfied that there is no case to answer.”

The incident happened after Arsenal had been awarded a 76th-minute spot-kick for Thiago Alcantara’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus, which was upheld by VAR.

Recommended

Tempers flared as players from both sides became involved and referee Michael Oliver spoke to managers Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp on the sidelines, although neither elaborated on the cause during their post-match press conferences.

Bukayo Saka ultimately converted the penalty to hand the home side victory and the FA later confirmed it was reviewing the incident.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in