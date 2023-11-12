Carlo Ancelotti provides Jude Bellingham injury update ahead of England qualifiers

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jude Bellingham is a major doubt for England‘s upcoming games against Malta and North Macedonia after Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelloti said the 20-year-old “can’t play” due to a shoulder injury.

Bellingham was forced to pull out of the Real Madrid squad for their 5-1 win over Valenica on Saturday and he has now missed the club’s last two matches because of the problem.

The 20-year-old suffered the injury in the game against Rayo Vallecano last weekend and had heavy strapping applied to his shoulder area following a fall.

Bellingham, who starred in England’s 3-1 win over Italy last month as Gareth Southgate’s side booked their place at Euro 2024, is expected to travel to the November camp for assessment but Ancelotti does not think his player should feature.

“He will go to be evaluated but I expect him back [in Spain] again quickly,” Ancelotti said on Saturday night. “If he didn’t play today, he can’t play with England.

“He has to do specific work to strengthen his shoulder and he will do that in the coming weeks. After the international break I think he will be able to play again.”

James Maddison and Callum Wilson have already pulled out of England’s squad due to injuries, with the Three Lions facing Malta at Wembley on Friday November 17 and then a trip to North Macedonia on Monday 20 November.

Maddison has been ruled out until the new year after suffering an ankle injury in Tottenham’s defeat to Chelsea on Monday night as Ange Postecoglou confirmed it was “worse than we thought”.

Wilson suffered a hamstring injury in Newcastle’s Champions League defeat against Borussia Dortmund in midweek and missed Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Bournemouth.

Afterwards, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe revealed Wilson faces a spell on the sidelines. He said: "Callum won’t travel with England. He’s going to be out for a number of weeks."