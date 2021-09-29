Chelsea play Juventus in a huge Champions League clash tonight as Romelu Lukaku returns to Italy to face his former rivals.

Lukaku led Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season to end Juventus’ nine-year reign as Italian champions, with the striker now back at Chelsea following his record transfer this summer.

The Belgian scored the winner in Chelsea’s opening 1-0 victory over Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League two weeks ago, while Juventus ran out 3-0 winners at Malmo.

The Old Lady have endured a difficult start in Serie A, however, failing to win any of their opening four matches under returning boss Massimiliano Allegri - while both Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata were injured in Saturday’s win over Sampdoria.

Here’s all you need to know before the Champions League match this evening.

When is Juventus vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 29 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Team news

Mason Mount could return for Chelsea after he was ruled out of Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City with a knock picked up against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup.

Reece James is a major doubt after he was substituted in the first half against City with an ankle injury, while Christian Pulisic is also unlikely to feature as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Juventus have been handed a double blow after Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that both Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will miss Wednesday’s match after sustaining injuries in Saturday’s win against Sampdoria.

Dybala is out with a thigh injury and Allegri has confirmed that both forwards will be out of Juventus’ next two games.

Possible line-ups

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Chiesa, Locatelli, Bentancur, Rabiot; Kean, Kulusevski

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Odds

Juventus: 16/5

Draw: 5/2

Chelsea: 9/10

Prediction

Juventus have shown signs of life after their horrendous start to the season in Serie A, but the injuries to Dybala and Morata have come at a bad time for the Old Lady. Chelsea will be looking to respond following their disappointing defeat to City and this is a good opportunity for Tuchel to secure an important win over his Group H rivals. Juventus 0-2 Chelsea