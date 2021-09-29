Juventus host Chelsea in the Champions League tonight in a huge European clash in Group H.

Both sides got their group stage campaigns off to a winning start but have had contrasting starts to their domestic seasons. Chelsea’s unbeaten run was put to an end by Manchester City at Stamford Bridge but Thomas Tuchel’s side have already secured a number of impressive results on the road in the Premier League this term.

Juventus, meanwhile, sit ninth in Serie A with just two wins from their opening six matches, which both came this week following 3-2 victories over Spezia and Sampdoria.

Saturday’s win came a cost, however, with Juventus losing star forwards Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata to injuries to add to manager Massimiliano Allegri’s problems. Chelsea will be hoping hat Mason Mount will return as the European champions look to make it two wins from two in Group H.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match this evening.

When is Juventus vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 8:00pm BST on Wednesday 29 September.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting from 7pm. BT Sport customers can stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

Team news

Mason Mount could return for Chelsea after he was ruled out of Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City with a knock picked up against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup.

Reece James is a major doubt after he was substituted in the first half against City with an ankle injury, while Christian Pulisic is also unlikely to feature as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Juventus have been handed a double blow after Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that both Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will miss Wednesday’s match after sustaining injuries in Saturday’s win against Sampdoria.

Dybala is out with a thigh injury and Allegri has confirmed that both forwards will be out of Juventus’ next two games.

Possible line-ups

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Chiesa, Locatelli, Bentancur, Rabiot; Kean, Kulusevski

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku

Odds

Juventus: 16/5

Draw: 5/2

Chelsea: 9/10

Prediction

Juventus have shown signs of life after their horrendous start to the season in Serie A, but the injuries to Dybala and Morata have come at a bad time for the Old Lady. Chelsea will be looking to respond following their disappointing defeat to City and this is a good opportunity for Tuchel to secure an important win over his Group H rivals. Juventus 0-2 Chelsea