Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe should have been sanctioned – Kick It Out
Kick It Out is disappointed Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will face no further disciplinary action over his comments on immigration, which the charity claims “brought the game into disrepute”.
Ratcliffe said in an interview with Sky News last week the UK had been “colonised by immigrants”, remarks which were widely condemned including by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.
It is understood the Football Association has issued Ratcliffe with a reminder of his responsibilities as a football participant when conducting media interviews, but will face no further action over the remarks.
Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out has expressed discontent at that decision, and said in a statement issued to the Press Association: “Kick It Out is disappointed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has not been given a stronger sanction for bringing the game into disrepute.
“When speaking in any capacity, he is still a representative and co-owner of Manchester United, which has a global following. Unprompted, he brought the club into a TV interview where he was inaccurate with the facts and divisive with his language.
“At a time when various forces are seeking to divide society, football must stand united. We urge those in leadership positions to be mindful of the responsibility they carry.”
