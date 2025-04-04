MLS or Saudi? Options for Kevin De Bruyne’s next club after Man City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin De Bruyne’s time at Manchester City is coming to an end.

De Bruyne will go down as one of the all-time Premier League greats after a glittering 10-season spell under Pep Guardiola‘s spell, becoming the focal part of a team that embarked on an era of domestic and European dominance.

The Belgian has so far made 413 appearances for the Citizens during a glory-laden tenure, in which he’s scored 106 goals, notched 174 and racked up a trophy cabinet players can only dream of - with six Premier Leagues and a Champions League title among the 16 trophies he won during his time at the Etihad.

However, the 33-year-old has seen his minutes limited this season after being hampered by injuries in recent campaigns, and has now announced he will leave seek pastures new when his contract expires in the summer.

Here are five potential landing spots as De Bruyne plots his next career move:

Saudi Arabia

Starting off with one of the two more likely destinations, and De Bruyne wouldn’t be the first footballing world-beater to swap Europe’s upper echelons for the big bucks Saudi football can offer.

While not the kryptonite to Europe’s top leagues that many first feared in 2023, the Saudi Pro League has snatched its fair share of elite talent away from the continent, albeit at the tail-end of their careers. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante - all players that were once at the top of the professional game - are now plying their trade in the Middle East, and raking in generational wealth in the process.

open image in gallery Cristiano Ronaldo is among an array of football superstars to have found a new lease of life in Saudi Arabia ( Getty Images )

De Bruyne could very well be Saudi Arabia’s latest marquee acquisition, but it might not be for the team - or league - you’re expecting. That’s because according to reports in France, De Bruyne has engaged in positive talks with Saudi second-tier side Neom SC.

Granted, Neom are 10 points clear at the top of their league, but the Tabuk-based outfit are a far cry from the big state-owned four in the SPL, made up of Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli.

If De Bruyne was to make the switch, he would join forces with a somewhat familiar face in Said Benrahma, formerly of West Ham and Brentford.

open image in gallery De Bruyne has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia - but not to a club you may expect ( Getty Images )

MLS

The second more likely option is for De Bruyne to head to the MLS - something which looked a very real possibility last summer.

San Diego FC, who debuted in the division this year, were reportedly keen on bringing the Belgian to the United States in 2023, with The Athletic reporting that the two parties held a “mutual interest”.

At the time, it was said to be clear that De Bruyne far preferred a move to the MLS over the Saudi Pro League, with the midfielder still having the ambition of competing at the 2026 World Cup played Stateside.

open image in gallery De Bruyne reportedly held a “mutual interest” with San Diego FC over a potential move last summer ( Getty Images )

De Bruyne has since back-tracked on this reported dismissal of Saudi prospects, telling Belgian outlet HLN: ”At my age, you have to be open to everything. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the last stage of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.”

Whether San Diego have sustained their interest in De Bruyne over the last 12 months is also yet to be seen. But given that, akin to the Saudis, the MLS is prone to offering football’s superstars eye-watering pay packets, the league remains a top contender for De Bruyne’s next destination.

open image in gallery Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have starred in the MLS since bidding farewell to European football ( Getty Images )

A Champions League heavyweight

De Bruyne’s Man City exit does not necessarily mean he has to bid farewell from the football’s top level for good. At 33, there’s scope for him choose to jump to one of City’s Champions League rivals.

PSG and Bayern Munich are the two heavyweights having been linked with the midfielder, with the latter being managed by Vincent Kompany - De Bruyne’s former captain at the Etihad. Combining with the fact De Bruyne already knows the Bundesliga well given his time at Wolfsburg and Werder Bremen, his connection with Kompany could attract him to the Bavarian giants.

However, if salary is at the heart of his decision, Paris Saint-Germain could prove the perfect suitor. De Bruyne has never competed in France, meaning he would have the chance to both conquer a new league and stay in the hunt for Europe’s top prize if he moved to PSG - all while earning a pretty penny in the process.

open image in gallery PSG could be the perfect suitor for De Bruyne if he seeks to earn a high salary and stay at the top of football ( AP )

Wolfsburg

Now to the less likely scenarios.

Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg acted as De Bruyne’s launchpad in European football, arriving at the club after an ill-fated stint at Chelsea. Having been cast out of Stamford Bridge as a Premier League “flop”, Wolfsburg provided him an opportunity to prove his worth.

De Bruyne spent 18 months at the club, in which he captured the imagination of not just Germany but Europe’s football fandom. Ending his breakout season with 16 goals and 27 assists in all competitions, he was named the 2015 Germany Footballer of the Year. That summer, he earned his move to City, and the rest was history.

It would be somewhat poetic for De Bruyne to pay a return to the club where he first properly he made his mark. That said, he would likely have to accept a mammoth wage cut if this was to happen - and given his previous quotes on the “incredible amounts of money” he could earn, it’s unlikely Wolfsburg will be able to offer that.

open image in gallery Kevin De Bruyne broke out as a potential worldbeater at Wolfsburg ( Getty Images )

Belgian Pro League

This scenario is similar to the Wolfsburg one. A nice idea in theory, but unlikely in reality.

De Bruyne is Belgian. He spent his youth career working through the Belgium ranks, first at hometown club KVV Drongen before spending six years in Gent’s academy. From Gent, he moved to Genk - yes, they are two different teams - where he broke through as a senior player.

open image in gallery If home is where the heart is, then maybe a return to Belgium could be on the cards for De Bruyne (right) ( Getty Images )

It was at Genk where he first drew admirers from Europe’s big hitters, making 113 appearances in which he notched 17 goals and 13 assists. He helped guide the club to Belgian Pro League success in 2010/11, his final full season before earning a move to Chelsea.

Having left Belgian football as a young prospect, De Bruyne now has the prospect to return to his homeland, now a decorated icon of the game. However, this very much feels like a retirement scenario, and with more trophies to win and money to earn, De Bruyne will surely not be contemplating hanging up the boots just yet.