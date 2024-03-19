Man Utd teenager Kobbie Mainoo called up to England squad for first time

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United teenager Kobbie Mainoo has been called up to the England squad for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been promoted into Gareth Southgate’s senior group for the first time having initially been named in the Under-21’s squad.

Mainoo, a former U17 and U19 international, has burst onto the scene at Old Trafford this season, racking up 20 appearances so far.

He joins the 25 other players who reported for duty at St George’s Park on Tuesday and get the chance to stake a claim for a possible place in the squad for the summer’s European Championship.

Southgate has had the youngster on his radar for some time and recently said at February’s Nations League draw: “He’s doing brilliantly.

“I’m not certain he’s necessarily going to be a defensive midfielder, as such.

“He’s quite a progressive player but he’s had a fabulous start to his career and it will be good to monitor him as we go forward.”

The midfielder joined United as a nine-year-old and made his debut at the start of 2023 in a League Cup game with Charlton.

He has progressed at speed and has often been a starter in Erik ten Hag’s starting XI.

Mainoo will be hopeful of making his debut when England play Brazil on Saturday or against Belgium on Tuesday.