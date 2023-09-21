Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liverpool have the chance to get their Europa League campaign up and running in Austria.

The Reds have dropped points in just one Premier League match so far, remain unbeaten and are just two points behind Manchester City in the table.

Liverpool have not played in the Europa League since 2016, but after a disappointing Premier League campaign last season, they failed to qualify for Europe’s top-tier competition.

Jurgen Klopp may look at it as a chance to give his rebuild and give his new players European experience.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s Europa League clash.

When is LASK vs Liverpool?

The match kicks off at 5.45pm BST on Thursday 21 September at the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz.

Where can I watch it?

LASK vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 5pm.

It will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and desktop website for subscribers.

If you're travelling abroad and want to watch LASK vs Liverpool then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Team news

The match in Austria might come too soon for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who came off with a hamstring issue on 3 September and was absent from the England camp.

Ibrahima Kounate returned to training during the international break, but may not be match fit for the trip, while Thiago Alcantara remains on the long-term absent list.

Virgil van Dijk will be available after missing the comeback win at Wolves on the weekend through suspension.

Predicted lineup

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsmikas, Szoboszlai, Jones, Elliott, Gravenberch, Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez

Odds

LASK 6/1

Draw 10/3

Liverpool 3/10

Prediction

Liverpool will have to get used to playing against a different team, and may concede, but will secure the win in the end.

LASK 1-2 Liverpool