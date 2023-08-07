How many games will Lauren James miss at Women’s World Cup after red card?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England are through to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup – but they will be without Lauren James when they play either Colombia or Jamaica in the last eight.

James was sent off for stamping on the back of Nigeria player Michelle Alozie during the Lionesses’ last-16 tie.

The 21-year-old, who has been England’s player of the tournament, was initially shown a yellow card by the referee, but VAR recommended a review and the yellow card was upgraded to red after the act of petulance.

After receiving a red card, James is automatically suspended for England’s next match, however her punishment will be reviewed by a Fifa disciplinary panel.

If the forward is deemed to have committed a serious act of foul play, the panel have the power to apply further sanctions.

A three-match ban would see James ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Two of the World Cup’s surprise packages, Colombia and Jamaica, meet in the last 16 on Tuesday, with the winner awaiting the Lionesses in the quarter-finals.

That task will be harder for England without their creative heartbeat in James but if they can come through, then a potential semi-final against Australia, Denmark, France or Morocco would be the next task.

The Women’s World Cup final will be played on Sunday August 20, with Japan appearing to be the strongest team in the top half of the draw currently.