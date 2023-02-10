Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arne Slot has confirmed he will not be leaving Feyenoord after Leeds United registered their interest in the Dutch manager.

The Independent reported on Thursday that the 44-year-old was deeply considering the proposal from the Whites to succeed Jesse Marsch at Elland Road after the American was sacked after less than a year in charge.

But Slot was uncertain about the timing to move on, given the Rotterdam club lie top of the Eredivisie and in the chase for a treble.

Feyenoord are primed for a chance at a historic season, with a two-point lead at the top of the league and in the running for a domestic double, and the club also have aspirations to achieve success on the continent ahead of the Europa League knockout stages.

Slot similarly knows there will be even more interest in his appointment in the summer, with a number of European clubs monitoring.

Speaking on Friday, Slot confirmed he would not be moving to Elland Road.

“It is true that I will stay with Feyenoord, I can confirm that,” he said. “That is clear, fans do not have to be afraid. It was a compliment that a club like Leeds was interested, but we are doing something great with Feyenoord. We are in a great position in the league, the cup and Europe.”

Leeds have also been heavily considering Andoni Iraola of Rayo Vallecano. The Madrid-based club are enjoying a tremendous season and currently sit fifth in Spain's top flight.

Rayo are reluctant to let the former Athletic Club star leave with just a three-point gap to the Champions League places.

Leeds secured a point at Manchester United in a 2-2 draw with their first Premier League game since Marsch’s departure. The sides meet again on Sunday, this time at Elland Road, with Leeds 16th and just a point outside the relegation zone.