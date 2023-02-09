Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani posted and then quickly deleted a six-word tweet on the club’s search for a new manager.

Jesse Marsch was dismissed earlier this week with the club teetering just above the relegation zone in the Premier League, and the team responded with an impressive display at Old Trafford in midweek where they earned a 2-2 draw.

Leeds have been linked with a number of potential candidates and have made a proposal to Arne Slot, the Feyenoord manager who has become the preferred option in recent days.

The Premier League club have sought to replace the American coach quickly following his Monday sacking, and Slot quickly stood out after initial rebuffs from West Brom's Carlos Corberan and Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola.

Radrizzani appeared to suggest the club were making progress on Thursday when he tweeted: “We keep praying and making interviews.”

But the post, which was accompanied by a praying-hands emoji and hearts in Leeds’ colours of yellow and blue, was quickly deleted.

Following Marsch’s departure, Michael Skubala took charge of the first team on Wednesday night against Manchester United, earning an important point - though Leeds did go two goals up before the home side fought back.

Prior to the match Skubala gave an update on the managerial vacancy, saying he was set to return to his previous role of under-21 boss.

“This is temporary, I’ll go back to my old role when this is done. I’m just getting through this first game. Whatever happens between tomorrow and Sunday remains to be seen,” he said. “I’ve seen change quite a lot so it’s important to be calm. It’s been busy, but it’s a good challenge. The owners are working really hard behind the scenes to find the solution.”

Leeds are 16th in the Premier League, two places and one point above the relegation zone after 21 matches played.