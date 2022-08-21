✕ Close Expect high intensity from Leeds - Tuchel

Follow live updates as Chelsea travel to Leeds in the Premier League today. Chelsea saw a win slip through their fingers as Tottenham rescued a late draw at Stamford Bridge last weekend but the Blues have the chance to add to their opening victory against Everton at Goodison Park against their old rivals Leeds this afternoon.

Jesse Marsch’s side were denied by Southampton last weekend but they opened their home campaign with a win against Wolves and will look to use the atmosphere of Elland Road to make life difficult for the visitors - who are without N’Golo Kante after the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury but will have Thomas Tuchel on the touchline despite being charged by the FA for his confrontation with Antonio Conte.

Both clubs have been busy in the transfer market this summer with Chelsea still expected to do plenty of business before the window closes. Raheem Sterling is out for his first Premier League goal for the Blues following his switch from Manchester City.

Follow live updates from Leeds vs Chelsea in the Premier League, below: