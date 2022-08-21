Leeds vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Conor Gallagher starts for Blues
Leeds vs Chelsea live score and game updates as Thomas Tuchel’s side face their old rivals at Elland Road
Follow live updates as Chelsea travel to Leeds in the Premier League today. Chelsea saw a win slip through their fingers as Tottenham rescued a late draw at Stamford Bridge last weekend but the Blues have the chance to add to their opening victory against Everton at Goodison Park against their old rivals Leeds this afternoon.
Jesse Marsch’s side were denied by Southampton last weekend but they opened their home campaign with a win against Wolves and will look to use the atmosphere of Elland Road to make life difficult for the visitors - who are without N’Golo Kante after the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury but will have Thomas Tuchel on the touchline despite being charged by the FA for his confrontation with Antonio Conte.
Both clubs have been busy in the transfer market this summer with Chelsea still expected to do plenty of business before the window closes. Raheem Sterling is out for his first Premier League goal for the Blues following his switch from Manchester City.
Follow live updates from Leeds vs Chelsea in the Premier League, below:
Leeds vs Chelsea latest news
So after yesterday’s glut of games, here’s the state of play in the Premier League.
Leeds sit seventh and Chelsea eighth, with the home side today one place above by virtue of one goal more scored early on this term. The positions don’t mean too much yet of course - but as a win will lift either club up to second or third (at least until Man City play later), there’s certainly a little added spice to be felt in the post-game celebrations.
A draw would put them up to fifth and sixth, or higher if it’s a very high-scoring draw.
Fulham, watch out!
Brendan Rodgers provides Wesley Fofana update amid Chelsea transfer speculation
Brendan Rodgers says Wesley Fofana was left out of the squad for Leicester’s defeat to Southampton because the Chelsea target was not in the right frame of mind to play.
The 21-year-old defender was conspicuous by his absence from the team sheet as the Foxes looked to seal their first victory of the season against winless Saints.
Fofana watched Saturday’s match alongside supporters at the King Power Stadium.
The defender has been linked with a move to Chelsea.
How to watch Leeds vs Chelsea online and on TV today
Sunday sees Leeds United and Chelsea meet in the Premier League as two sides who have embarked on busy summers meet at Elland Road.
The Blues’ takeover at the end of last year and subsequent spending spree to rebuild Thomas Tuchel’s squad has seen the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling added to the squad, while for Leeds it has been a case of replacing two key departures.
Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips were sold to Barcelona and Man City respectively and the likes of Brendan Aaronson, Marc Roca and Rasmus Kristensen have been brought in to fill the void.
Here’s all you need to know ahead of the game:
Where to see Jesse Marsch and Thomas Tuchel’s teams play on Sunday
Leeds vs Chelsea: What happened last time out?
Safe to say the home side today will be looking for a much better encounter than when the teams met last term.
It was right near the end of the campaign - 11 May in fact, so only five league games ago technically - and it was a bit of a spanking for Jesse Marsch’s men.
Dan James was sent-off after just 24 minutes and Chelsea were already ahead by then through Mason Mount; Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku added to the scoreboard in a 3-0 win.
Having taken a 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in December, when Leeds were still under Marcelo Bielsa’s management, it meant a double for the Blues in this fixture in 21/22. Jorginho scored the winner in that game from the penalty spot deep into injury time.
'We have a chance': Jesse Marsch confident Leeds can hurt Chelsea
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch claims his side “can cause some havoc” in Sunday’s home Premier League game against Chelsea.
One of English football’s fiercest rivalries will be revisited at Elland Road and Marsch feels his new-look squad is capable of springing an ambush.
The American said: “I think we have a team that can cause some havoc against an opponent like this right now.
“At home, I think we always enjoy playing in Elland Road, I think you can see that in the beginning stages that the team is coming together in a good way.”
The Whites have taken four points from their first two Premier League matches
Leeds vs Chelsea: Transfers this summer
Let’s take a quick look at the business each team has done already, with no doubt more to come in the final couple of weeks:
Leeds
In: Aaronson (Salzburg), Kristensen (Salzburg), Roca (Bayern), Gyabi (Man City), Adams (Leipzig), Sinisterra (Feyenoord), Robles (free)
Out: Phillips (Man City), Raphinha (Barcelona), Roberts (QPR, loan), Shackleton (Millwall, loan), Costa (Al-Ittihad, loan)
Chelsea
In: Sterling (Man City), Koulibaly (Napoli), Slonina (Chicago), Chukwuemeka (Villa), Cucurella (Brighton), Casadei (Inter)
Out: Rudiger (Real Madrid), Christensen (Barcelona), Drinkwater (free), Lukaku (Inter, loan), Colwill (Brighton, loan), Werner (Leipzig), Sarr (Monaco, loan)
West Ham vs Brighton: Confirmed line-ups
And the line-ups from the other game at 2pm today - we’ll keep you updated with any goalmouth action from the London Stadium, too.
WHU XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio
BRI XI: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Gross, Caicedo, Lallana, March, Mac Allister, Trossard, Welbeck
Leeds vs Chelsea: Confirmed lineups
The team news is in! Loftus-Cheek keeps his place at wing-back and it’s Conor Gallagher who gets the nod in central midfield to replace the injured N’Golo Kante for Chelsea. No surprises in the Leeds line-up, with Rodrigo up front after Patrick Bamford’s latest issue. Struijk continues at left-back.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Kristensen, Struijk, Koch, Llorente, Adams, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, James, Rodrigo
Chelsea XI: Mendy, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Gallagher, Cucurella, Mount, Havertz, Sterling
Leeds vs Chelsea: the season so far
Two games in and these teams are level on points, goal difference and another stat which you won’t find by looking at the league table: giving up victories late on.
Wins on the opening weekend came for Chelsea at Everton, 1-0, and Leeds at home to Wolves, 2-1.
But last weekend they both drew 2-2: Leeds went two goals up away to Southampton before conceding twice in the final 20 minutes, while for Chelsea it was an injury time equaliser they couldn’t prevent against Tottenham - just after that controversial hair-pull moment.
Will they be separated today?
Frank Lampard can't guarantee Chelsea target Anthony Gordon will remain at Everton
Frank Lampard has said he wants Anthony Gordon to stay at Everton and improve them rather than move to Chelsea – but admitted he could not guarantee the winger will still be at Goodison Park when the transfer window closes.
Everton rejected an offer, thought to be of up to £45 million, for the 21-year-old this week – but while Lampard believes Gordon has a huge value and is worth more than some players who have gone for high fees, he insisted that was not a negotiating ploy to get Chelsea to raise their bid.
Gordon missed a fine late chance to give Everton a win in their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Gordon is set to feature for Everton agaisnt Nottingham Forest despite transfer interest from Chelsea
