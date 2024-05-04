( Getty Images )

Leeds United face Southampton in their final game of the Championship season with promotion to the Premier League still a possibility.

It appears to be an unlikely scenario for the Whites but if they defeat the Saints and Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield, who are all but relegated, surprisingly beat Ipswich, then Leeds would secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke has guided his side to an impressive season and if they don’t go up automatically, they would be the first team to earn more than 90 points and not finish in the Championship’s top two since Sunderland in 1998.

That year, the Black Cats lost arguably the greatest play-off final of all time against Charlton and Leeds will be wary of the banana skins awaiting in the 2024 play-offs should they not get the favour they need from the Terriers.

Follow live updates from today’s game below: