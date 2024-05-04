Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1714829664

Leeds v Southampton LIVE: Championship result and reaction as Whites miss out on promotion

Leeds 1-2 Southampton: Both sides will contest the play-offs after Leeds’s defeat and Ipswich’s win means Daniel Farke’s side finish third

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 May 2024 14:34
Comments
(Getty Images)

Leeds United face Southampton in their final game of the Championship season with promotion to the Premier League still a possibility.

It appears to be an unlikely scenario for the Whites but if they defeat the Saints and Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield, who are all but relegated, surprisingly beat Ipswich, then Leeds would secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke has guided his side to an impressive season and if they don’t go up automatically, they would be the first team to earn more than 90 points and not finish in the Championship’s top two since Sunderland in 1998.

That year, the Black Cats lost arguably the greatest play-off final of all time against Charlton and Leeds will be wary of the banana skins awaiting in the 2024 play-offs should they not get the favour they need from the Terriers.

Follow live updates from today’s game below:

1714829354

Leeds United vs Southampton

Match ends, Leeds United 1, Southampton 2.

4 May 2024 14:29
1714829277

Leeds United vs Southampton

Second Half ends, Leeds United 1, Southampton 2.

4 May 2024 14:27
1714829256

Leeds United vs Southampton

Foul by Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United).

4 May 2024 14:27
1714829220

Leeds United vs Southampton

Joël Piroe (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

4 May 2024 14:27
1714829124

Leeds United vs Southampton

Foul by Joël Piroe (Leeds United).

4 May 2024 14:25
1714829054

Leeds United vs Southampton

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Jan Bednarek.

4 May 2024 14:24
1714828994

Leeds United vs Southampton

Attempt missed. Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

4 May 2024 14:23
1714828992

Leeds United vs Southampton

Attempt blocked. Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

4 May 2024 14:23
1714828900

Leeds United vs Southampton

Crysencio Summerville (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

4 May 2024 14:21
1714828898

Leeds United vs Southampton

Foul by Will Smallbone (Southampton).

4 May 2024 14:21

