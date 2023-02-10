Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Arne Slot is finding it very difficult to leave Feyenoord after Leeds United registered their interest in the Dutch manager.

The Independent reported on Thursday that the 44-year-old is deeply considering the proposal from the Whites to succeed Jesse Marsch at Elland Road after the American was sacked after less than a year in charge.

But Slot is uncertain about the timing to move on, given the Rotterdam club lie top of the Eredivisie and in the chase for a treble.

However, should Slot accept the offer, it would be an easy deal for the Premier League club to conclude given the presence of a release clause of €6.5 million in his contract.

The primary complications are that Feyenoord are primed for a chance at a historic season.

With a two-point lead at the top of the league and in the running for a domestic double, Feyenoord also have aspirations to achieve success on the continent ahead of the Europa League knock-out stages.

Slot similarly knows there will be even more interest in his appointment in the summer, with a number of European clubs monitoring.

Should the Slot pursuit not work out though, Leeds have also been heavily considering Andoni Iraola of Rayo Vallecano.

The Madrid-based club are enjoying a tremendous season and currently sit fifth in Spain's top flight.

Rayo are reluctant to let the former Athletic Club star leave with just a three-point gap to the Champions League places.

Leeds secured a point at Manchester United in a 2-2 draw with their first Premier League game since Marsch’s departure.

The sides meet again on Sunday, this time at Elland Road, with Leeds 16th and just a point outside the relegation zone.