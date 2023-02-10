Jump to content

Arne Slot agonising over Leeds manager offer as Feyenoord chase treble

The Dutch coach has guided the Rotterdam club to the top of the Eredivisie with the prospect of a treble

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Friday 10 February 2023 09:50
Comments
Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch sacked after less than a year in charge

Arne Slot is finding it very difficult to leave Feyenoord after Leeds United registered their interest in the Dutch manager.

The Independent reported on Thursday that the 44-year-old is deeply considering the proposal from the Whites to succeed Jesse Marsch at Elland Road after the American was sacked after less than a year in charge.

But Slot is uncertain about the timing to move on, given the Rotterdam club lie top of the Eredivisie and in the chase for a treble.

However, should Slot accept the offer, it would be an easy deal for the Premier League club to conclude given the presence of a release clause of €6.5 million in his contract.

The primary complications are that Feyenoord are primed for a chance at a historic season.

With a two-point lead at the top of the league and in the running for a domestic double, Feyenoord also have aspirations to achieve success on the continent ahead of the Europa League knock-out stages.

Slot similarly knows there will be even more interest in his appointment in the summer, with a number of European clubs monitoring.

Should the Slot pursuit not work out though, Leeds have also been heavily considering Andoni Iraola of Rayo Vallecano.

The Madrid-based club are enjoying a tremendous season and currently sit fifth in Spain's top flight.

Rayo are reluctant to let the former Athletic Club star leave with just a three-point gap to the Champions League places.

Leeds secured a point at Manchester United in a 2-2 draw with their first Premier League game since Marsch’s departure.

The sides meet again on Sunday, this time at Elland Road, with Leeds 16th and just a point outside the relegation zone.

