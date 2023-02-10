Arne Slot agonising over Leeds manager offer as Feyenoord chase treble
The Dutch coach has guided the Rotterdam club to the top of the Eredivisie with the prospect of a treble
Arne Slot is finding it very difficult to leave Feyenoord after Leeds United registered their interest in the Dutch manager.
The Independent reported on Thursday that the 44-year-old is deeply considering the proposal from the Whites to succeed Jesse Marsch at Elland Road after the American was sacked after less than a year in charge.
But Slot is uncertain about the timing to move on, given the Rotterdam club lie top of the Eredivisie and in the chase for a treble.
However, should Slot accept the offer, it would be an easy deal for the Premier League club to conclude given the presence of a release clause of €6.5 million in his contract.
The primary complications are that Feyenoord are primed for a chance at a historic season.
With a two-point lead at the top of the league and in the running for a domestic double, Feyenoord also have aspirations to achieve success on the continent ahead of the Europa League knock-out stages.
Slot similarly knows there will be even more interest in his appointment in the summer, with a number of European clubs monitoring.
Should the Slot pursuit not work out though, Leeds have also been heavily considering Andoni Iraola of Rayo Vallecano.
The Madrid-based club are enjoying a tremendous season and currently sit fifth in Spain's top flight.
Rayo are reluctant to let the former Athletic Club star leave with just a three-point gap to the Champions League places.
Leeds secured a point at Manchester United in a 2-2 draw with their first Premier League game since Marsch’s departure.
The sides meet again on Sunday, this time at Elland Road, with Leeds 16th and just a point outside the relegation zone.
