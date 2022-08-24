(Getty Images)

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today as Leeds United made nine changes for their home Carabao Cup tie against Yorkshire rivals Barnsley.

Summer signing Luis Sinisterra was handed his full debut and skipper Liam Cooper made his first appearance of the season after recovering from an Achilles injury.

Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Mateusz Klich and Adam Forshaw - all on the bench for Sunday’s 3-0 win against Chelsea - were among those back in the starting XI, while Crysencio Summerville made his second start for the club.

League One side Barnsley made five changes following Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat to Wycombe, with goalkeeper Jack Walton, Jordan Helliwell, Clarke Oduor, Conor McCarthy and James Norwood all recalled.

Follow all the latest in the live blog below: