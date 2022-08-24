✕ Close Fantasy Premier League: The top five players to put in your fantasy team this week

Follow live updates from the Carabao Cup draw as the Premier League sides competing in Europe this season enter the competition at the third-round stage. The draw takes place following the conclusion of tonight’s second-round fixtures, with defending champions Liverpool entering the hat along with Manchester City, last season’s runners-up Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham.

They join those who have progressed this week, with League Two strugglers Crawley Town pulling off the biggest shock so far by knocking out Fulham of the Premier League. Elsewhere, Leicester needed penalties to defeat Stockport while the likes of Everton, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Brentford all advanced at the expense of lower league opposition.

The draw will take place at the conclusion of Tranmere Rovers vs Newcastle United and the third-round ties will take place across 8-10 November. Follow the Carabao Cup third-round draw, below: