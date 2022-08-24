Jump to content
updated1661371186

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal and more learn third-round fixtures

Follow the Carabao Cup third-round draw live following the conclusion of the second-round fixtures

Jamie Braidwood
Wednesday 24 August 2022 20:59
Comments
Fantasy Premier League: The top five players to put in your fantasy team this week

Follow live updates from the Carabao Cup draw as the Premier League sides competing in Europe this season enter the competition at the third-round stage. The draw takes place following the conclusion of tonight’s second-round fixtures, with defending champions Liverpool entering the hat along with Manchester City, last season’s runners-up Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham.

They join those who have progressed this week, with League Two strugglers Crawley Town pulling off the biggest shock so far by knocking out Fulham of the Premier League. Elsewhere, Leicester needed penalties to defeat Stockport while the likes of Everton, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Brentford all advanced at the expense of lower league opposition.

The draw will take place at the conclusion of Tranmere Rovers vs Newcastle United and the third-round ties will take place across 8-10 November. Follow the Carabao Cup third-round draw, below:

GOAL!

Newcastle have turned it around at Prenton Park.

Chris Wood rises to meet a Kieran Trippier corner at the front post and powers Newcastle into the lead.

Nothing you can do about that.

Jamie Braidwood24 August 2022 20:59
The story of the second round so far has been Crawley Town, who threw the formbook out of the window to stun Fulham. Crawley boss Kevin Betsy hailed a “fantastic night” for his League Two strugglers after deservedly dumping Premier League side Fulham out of the Carabao Cup with a stunning 2-0 win

“The players put in an amazing performance,” said former Fulham midfielder Betsy, whose team overcame League One outfit Bristol Rovers in the first round.

“We were relentless in our pressing and our application. We stuck to the game plan extremely well. It worked. It was a fantastic night for everyone.Fulham are a good side. When I looked at the team sheet, I was like ‘Oh my God, there are a lot of good players in there’.

“We’re going through a little difficult patch in the league but in the cup we’re doing quite well.”

Could they get Manchester City or Liverpool in the third round?

Jamie Braidwood24 August 2022 20:56
When will the third-round fixtures be played?

The ties will take place across 8-10 November. The fourth round will take place in December, just before Christmas, and the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place in January and the start of February, before the final at Wembley on 26 February.

Jamie Braidwood24 August 2022 20:49
As for tonight’s games, Tranmere Rovers took a shock lead against Newcastle United at Prenton Park but the Premier League side have equalised through Jamaal Lascelles.

Leeds are ahead 2-1 against rivals Barnsley thanks to goals from Sinisterra from Mateusz Klich, while Brighton are 2-0 up at Forest Green Rovers. Bristol City lead Wycombe 1-0 at the break.

(AFP via Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood24 August 2022 20:48
Welcome along to live updates from tonight’s Carabao Cup draw. Here’s a reminder of the all-important draw numbers.

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Blackburn Rovers

5. Brentford

6. Burnley

7. Charlton Athletic

8. Chelsea

9. Crawley Town

10. Crystal Palace

11. Derby County

12. Everton

13. Gillingham

14. Leicester City

15. Lincoln City

16. Liverpool

17. Manchester City

18. Manchester United

19. Milton Keynes Dons

20. Morecambe

21. Newport County

22. Nottingham Forest

23. Sheffield Wednesday

24. Southampton

25. Stevenage

26. Tottenham Hotspur

27. West Ham United

28. Wolverhampton Wanderers

29. Forest Green Rovers or Brighton & Hove Albion

30. Leeds United or Barnsley

31. Tranmere Rovers or Newcastle United

32. Wycombe Wanderers or Bristol City

Jamie Braidwood24 August 2022 20:45

