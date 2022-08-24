Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal and more learn third-round fixtures
Follow the Carabao Cup third-round draw live following the conclusion of the second-round fixtures
Follow live updates from the Carabao Cup draw as the Premier League sides competing in Europe this season enter the competition at the third-round stage. The draw takes place following the conclusion of tonight’s second-round fixtures, with defending champions Liverpool entering the hat along with Manchester City, last season’s runners-up Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham.
They join those who have progressed this week, with League Two strugglers Crawley Town pulling off the biggest shock so far by knocking out Fulham of the Premier League. Elsewhere, Leicester needed penalties to defeat Stockport while the likes of Everton, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Brentford all advanced at the expense of lower league opposition.
The draw will take place at the conclusion of Tranmere Rovers vs Newcastle United and the third-round ties will take place across 8-10 November. Follow the Carabao Cup third-round draw, below:
Carabao Cup third round draw - live
GOAL!
Newcastle have turned it around at Prenton Park.
Chris Wood rises to meet a Kieran Trippier corner at the front post and powers Newcastle into the lead.
Nothing you can do about that.
Carabao Cup third round draw - live
The story of the second round so far has been Crawley Town, who threw the formbook out of the window to stun Fulham. Crawley boss Kevin Betsy hailed a “fantastic night” for his League Two strugglers after deservedly dumping Premier League side Fulham out of the Carabao Cup with a stunning 2-0 win
“The players put in an amazing performance,” said former Fulham midfielder Betsy, whose team overcame League One outfit Bristol Rovers in the first round.
“We were relentless in our pressing and our application. We stuck to the game plan extremely well. It worked. It was a fantastic night for everyone.Fulham are a good side. When I looked at the team sheet, I was like ‘Oh my God, there are a lot of good players in there’.
“We’re going through a little difficult patch in the league but in the cup we’re doing quite well.”
Could they get Manchester City or Liverpool in the third round?
Carabao Cup third round draw - live
When will the third-round fixtures be played?
The ties will take place across 8-10 November. The fourth round will take place in December, just before Christmas, and the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place in January and the start of February, before the final at Wembley on 26 February.
Carabao Cup third round draw - live
As for tonight’s games, Tranmere Rovers took a shock lead against Newcastle United at Prenton Park but the Premier League side have equalised through Jamaal Lascelles.
Leeds are ahead 2-1 against rivals Barnsley thanks to goals from Sinisterra from Mateusz Klich, while Brighton are 2-0 up at Forest Green Rovers. Bristol City lead Wycombe 1-0 at the break.
Carabao Cup draw
Welcome along to live updates from tonight’s Carabao Cup draw. Here’s a reminder of the all-important draw numbers.
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Blackburn Rovers
5. Brentford
6. Burnley
7. Charlton Athletic
8. Chelsea
9. Crawley Town
10. Crystal Palace
11. Derby County
12. Everton
13. Gillingham
14. Leicester City
15. Lincoln City
16. Liverpool
17. Manchester City
18. Manchester United
19. Milton Keynes Dons
20. Morecambe
21. Newport County
22. Nottingham Forest
23. Sheffield Wednesday
24. Southampton
25. Stevenage
26. Tottenham Hotspur
27. West Ham United
28. Wolverhampton Wanderers
29. Forest Green Rovers or Brighton & Hove Albion
30. Leeds United or Barnsley
31. Tranmere Rovers or Newcastle United
32. Wycombe Wanderers or Bristol City
