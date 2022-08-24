Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Carabao Cup is back under way, and this week sees the second round take place as well as the third-round draw.

The competition, otherwise known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, sees all 92 clubs in the Premier League and Football League compete for a place in the final at Wembley in February.

Liverpool are the reigning champions, having won a dramatic penalty shootout against Chelsea in last season’s final.

The first round saw all of League One, League Two and most Championship clubs compete earlier this month, and this second round has featured the winners of those matches as well as the remaining two Championship clubs and the 13 Premier League sides not in Europe this season.

The third-round draw will add those remaining seven Premier League clubs – Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham – to the mix.

When is the third-round draw?

The draw is expected to be conducted on Wednesday 24 August at around 9:45pm BST - following the conclusion of Tranmere vs Newcastle.

Who is in the draw and what are the draw numbers?

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Blackburn Rovers

5. Brentford

6. Burnley

7. Charlton Athletic

8. Chelsea

9. Crawley Town

10. Crystal Palace

11. Derby County

12. Everton

13. Gillingham

14. Leicester City

15. Lincoln City

16. Liverpool

17. Manchester City

18. Manchester United

19. Milton Keynes Dons

20. Morecambe

21. Newport County

22. Nottingham Forest

23. Sheffield Wednesday

24. Southampton

25. Stevenage

26. Tottenham Hotspur

27. West Ham United

28. Wolverhampton Wanderers

29. Forest Green Rovers or Brighton & Hove Albion

30. Leeds United or Barnsley

31. Tranmere Rovers or Newcastle United

32. Wycombe Wanderers or Bristol City

When will the third-round fixtures be played?

The ties will take place across 8-10 November. The fourth round will take place in December, just before Christmas, and the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place in January and the start of February, before the final at Wembley on 26 February.

Are there two legs in the Carabao Cup?

Every round is a one-legged tie except for the semi-finals, which are played over two legs, home and away. There is no away goals rule in the Carabao Cup semis, and there is no extra time before the semis – so drawn matches up to and including the quarter-finals will go straight to penalties.