When is the Carabao Cup third-round draw? Start time, TV channel and how to watch online
The ties will take place across 8-10 November
The Carabao Cup is back under way, and this week sees the second round take place as well as the third-round draw.
The competition, otherwise known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, sees all 92 clubs in the Premier League and Football League compete for a place in the final at Wembley in February.
Liverpool are the reigning champions, having won a dramatic penalty shootout against Chelsea in last season’s final.
The first round saw all of League One, League Two and most Championship clubs compete earlier this month, and this second round has featured the winners of those matches as well as the remaining two Championship clubs and the 13 Premier League sides not in Europe this season.
The third-round draw will add those remaining seven Premier League clubs – Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham – to the mix.
When is the third-round draw?
The draw is expected to be conducted on Wednesday 24 August at around 9:45pm BST - following the conclusion of Tranmere vs Newcastle.
Who is in the draw and what are the draw numbers?
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Blackburn Rovers
5. Brentford
6. Burnley
7. Charlton Athletic
8. Chelsea
9. Crawley Town
10. Crystal Palace
11. Derby County
12. Everton
13. Gillingham
14. Leicester City
15. Lincoln City
16. Liverpool
17. Manchester City
18. Manchester United
19. Milton Keynes Dons
20. Morecambe
21. Newport County
22. Nottingham Forest
23. Sheffield Wednesday
24. Southampton
25. Stevenage
26. Tottenham Hotspur
27. West Ham United
28. Wolverhampton Wanderers
29. Forest Green Rovers or Brighton & Hove Albion
30. Leeds United or Barnsley
31. Tranmere Rovers or Newcastle United
32. Wycombe Wanderers or Bristol City
When will the third-round fixtures be played?
The ties will take place across 8-10 November. The fourth round will take place in December, just before Christmas, and the quarter-finals and semi-finals will take place in January and the start of February, before the final at Wembley on 26 February.
Are there two legs in the Carabao Cup?
Every round is a one-legged tie except for the semi-finals, which are played over two legs, home and away. There is no away goals rule in the Carabao Cup semis, and there is no extra time before the semis – so drawn matches up to and including the quarter-finals will go straight to penalties.
