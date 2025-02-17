Leeds v Sunderland tips

Leeds to win to nil - 6/4 Bet365

Daniel James to score or assist - 7/5 BetMGM

Leeds can go back to the top of the Championship tonight but standing in their way is fourth-placed Sunderland who have their own aspirations of promotion this season (kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports).

Leeds were knocked off the top of the table on Saturday as Sheffield United picked up all three points against the Championship’s bottom side Luton Town but just one point tonight would see Daniel Farke’s side back at the summit.

I don’t think anyone is too surprised to see Sheffield United, Leeds and Burnley flying high this season, but Sunderland have been one of the surprise packages.

They finished 16th in the league last season after sacking both Tony Mowbray and Michael Beale but the appointment of Regis Le Bris has got them firing.

The Black Cats have won 17 and lost just four times in the league so far and those defeats came Plymouth, Watford, Sheffield United and Stoke, but they go into the game unbeaten in their last eight.

Leeds have lost just three league games against Burnley, Millwall and Blackburn all by one goal to nil but they go into tonight’s match unbeaten in their last 14 matches and with five wins from their last six.

Leeds vs Sunderland Prediction: Something has to give, or does it?

Football betting sites have Leeds as the outright favourites to win the Championship at 1/3, just ahead of the Blades at 5/1 and you can get 33/1 on Sunderland.

Leeds have been there and done it all before and after the disappointment of losing out in the Play-Off final to Southampton, they are doing everything they can to make sure they are celebrating in May.

When these two sides met at the Stadium of Light earlier in the season it was a night to forget for Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier who deep into injury time allowed a weak shot from Alan Browne to slip through his hands and roll into the net to earn the home side a 2-2 draw.

Back then though Sunderland were leading the Championship and a win for Leeds would have seen them move level on points, as it was the Black Cats remained two points clear.

A lot has changed since then, not least the fact that Sunderland now trail Leeds by seven points after drawing four of their last seven matches and they will have to turn those solitary points into three if they are to keep up the pressure at the top of the league.

History does support them tonight though as they are unbeaten in their last five Championship trips to Leeds, having won three and drawing two.

Leeds on the other hand have only won one of their last seven league games against tonight’s opponents, with three draws and three defeats - and those three draws have come in their last four meetings.

Betting sites are offering 16/5 on another draw tonight, or you can get 4/7 on a Leeds win and 6/1 on a Sunderland victory.

As much as we would love another 2-2 draw, we have to back Leeds in this one. They have won 12 of their last 13 home league games keeping 10 clean sheets along the way and scoring 37 goals.

Leeds v Sunderland prediction 1: Leeds to win to nil - 6/4 Bet365

Leeds vs Sunderland Betting: James to be in the thick of the action

Since the start of November Wales international Daniel James has been involved in nine goals in 10 league games for Leeds at Elland Road.

He has six goals and three assists, and he has scored two and contributed to three more in his last two games and you can get 7/5 on him doing it again tonight.

Betting apps also have him at 6/1 to score first, 13/2 on him scoring last or 12/5 to score at any time. He already has 10 goals for the season, which is just four short of the amount he scored in the whole of last season.

Leeds v Sunderland prediction 2: Daniel James to score or assist - 7/5 BetMGM

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.