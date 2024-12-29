Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester City will be looking for their first win since early December when they travel to Leicester City this afternoon.

The Foxes took an early lead at league leaders Liverpool on Boxing Day but eventually succumbed to a 3-1 defeat which leaves them in the relegation zone.

Erling Haaland missed a second-half penalty on Boxing Day as City dropped more points in a 1-1 draw with Everton, extending their torrid run to one win in 13 matches.

Pep Guardiola’s side are outside the top four heading into their final game in 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Leicester vs Man City?

Leicester vs Man City is due to kick off at 2:30pm GMT on Sunday 29 December at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription, you can buy a NOWTV day pass.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Jamie Vardy missed Leicester’s defeat at Liverpool on Boxing Day but could return to the starting XI on Sunday. However, centre-back Wout Faes is still a doubt.

Ederson, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish are all doubts while Kevin De Bruyne could start after being on the substitutes bench against Everton.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester XI: Stolarczyk; Justin, Coady, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Winks, Soumare; Buonanotte, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy

Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Silva; Doku, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Odds

Leicester win 13/2

Draw 9/2

Man City win 4/11

