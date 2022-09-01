Jump to content
Liveupdated1662056101

Leicester vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups with Ronaldo and Casemiro on the bench

Leicester search for first win of season as United aim to make it three from three

Michael Jones
Thursday 01 September 2022 19:15
Comments

‘Ronaldo not leaving United’ says Ten Hag

Leicester City host Manchester United tonight as the midweek Premier League action continues on transfer deadline day. Brendan Rodgers’ men need to kickstart their season after three defeats from their opening four games left them bottom of the Premier League table with just one point.

They’ll miss the defensive capabilities of Wesley Fofana who has joined Chelsea for £70m but the Foxes have been given a deadline day boost with the signing of Wout Faes for £15m from Reims. The 24-year-old defender won’t feature in tonight’s game but could provide some much-needed security for Leicester’s failing back line later in the season.

Tonight’s opponents have also confirmed a new signing of their own today as Antony completes his £85.4m move to Old Trafford from Ajax. Erik ten Hag will be hoping Antony’s arrival can aid United’s recent resurgence following victories over Liverpool and Southampton, but the forward won’t play a part this evening. As such the Red Devils are expected to stick with mostly the same team that ensured those wins as they strive for a return to prominence with a third top-flight win on the bounce.

Follow all the action from the King Power Stadium as Leicester take on Manchester United:

1662056101

Leicester vs Man Utd

Brendan Rodgers could lose four consecutive league games for just the second time in his managerial career, equalling his run at Swansea in 2012.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Michael Jones1 September 2022 19:15
1662055801

Ten Hag on new signing Antony

Erik ten Hag was asked about Manchester United’s new signing Antony, why the club splashed the cash on him and how he fits into the team and the squad.

“Offence and offensive departments still we need to strengthen that squad, our squad because we have many games to cover.” said Ten Hag,

“From now on we go in three games a week, every third or fourth day. As you know especially from offensive players they are quicker [to] fatigue because they have to run more, they have high intensity.

“We expect that from them in our way of play. So we need numbers there but not only numbers. We don’t need only quantity, we need quality.”

Michael Jones1 September 2022 19:10
1662055547

Leicester vs Man Utd team changes

Brendan Rodgers makes three changes to the Leicester team that lost to Chelsea last time out as Luke Thomas and Wilfred Ndidi come in to replace Timothy Castagne and Daniel Amartey.

James Maddison also returns with Dennis Praet dropping to the bench. Youri Tielemans starts despite rumours about a possible move away from the club.

Erik ten Hag names an unchanged team once again. Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro are on the bench.

Michael Jones1 September 2022 19:05
1662055319

Leicester vs Man Utd line-ups

Leicester XI: Ward, Thomas, Ndidi, Evans, Justin, Soumare, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes, Vardy

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Michael Jones1 September 2022 19:01
1662054961

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd future set to headline frantic transfer deadline day

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the subject of frenzied speculation as the summer transfer window enters its final day.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has played down suggestions that the 37-year-old Portugal skipper could leave the club for a second time having been linked with Napoli and former side Sporting this summer.

The impending arrival of Ajax frontman Antony in a deal costing £80.6million with a further £4.2million in add-ons has sparked suggestions Ronaldo, who has started only one game so far this season, may be allowed to go.

However, asked about his future, Ten Hag said: “We need numbers there, we need not just quantity, but quality.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Man Utd future set to headline frantic transfer deadline day

Napoli and Sporting are possible destinations should the Portuguese get his wish and leave Old Trafford

Michael Jones1 September 2022 18:56
1662054661

A turnaround in form?

Manchester United are looking to win back-to-back Premier League away games for the first time since last September. If they win tonight the Red Devils could also win three successive league games for the first time since December.

Michael Jones1 September 2022 18:51
1662054361

Ten Hag on keeping United’s winning run going

Manchester United are on the hunt for a third victory in a row and Erik ten Hag wants to keep the momentum going, emphasising the need to win every game.

“It’s quite clear, of course, we have to win every game.” said the Red Devils boss,

“You go from game to game and, of course, we also want to develop a process and keep improving that process. But you have to win your games so we have to keep going.

“We want to compete with the best clubs and we want to win every game so you need a good squad.

“A squad that also has competition in but also during the season you have injuries, suspensions and loss of form so then you need substitutes to fill in the role. You need quality and I think now we have a squad which has the quality.”

Michael Jones1 September 2022 18:46
1662054001

Leicester looking forward says Daka

Leicester City striker Patson Daka says the team are looking forward and have put their terrible results from the start of the season behind them.

“It’s been not the start we hoped for or wanted,” the Zambia international told LCFC TV. “It’s been a time where, every day, we’re getting better, developing, getting closer to what we want to achieve. I think, sometimes in life, it doesn’t go to plan, but how you react is what is more important.

“Every day’s another chance for us to make a better reaction. It’s been a disappointing start, but it has passed. We have to look forward and make, now, a better start for us this season.”

Michael Jones1 September 2022 18:40
1662053701

Early team news for Leicester vs Man Utd

Leicester City could welcome back James Maddison who missed Saturday’s defeat to Chelsea with a hamstring issue but Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira remain long-term absentees.

Manchester United’s new signing Anthony wasn’t registered in time to be available to feature in tonight’s game and Anthony Martial remains out with an Achilles injury.

Victor Lindelof has returned to training but is unlikely to be risked though he could make the bench.

Michael Jones1 September 2022 18:35
1662053401

Struggling Foxes

Leicester have failed to win any of their opening four games of a Premier League season for the first time since 2003/04 when they were relegated.

The Foxes could equal their longest run of five games without a win from the start of a Premier League campaign, last doing so in 1994.

Michael Jones1 September 2022 18:30

