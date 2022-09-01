✕ Close ‘Ronaldo not leaving United’ says Ten Hag

Leicester City host Manchester United tonight as the midweek Premier League action continues on transfer deadline day. Brendan Rodgers’ men need to kickstart their season after three defeats from their opening four games left them bottom of the Premier League table with just one point.

They’ll miss the defensive capabilities of Wesley Fofana who has joined Chelsea for £70m but the Foxes have been given a deadline day boost with the signing of Wout Faes for £15m from Reims. The 24-year-old defender won’t feature in tonight’s game but could provide some much-needed security for Leicester’s failing back line later in the season.

Tonight’s opponents have also confirmed a new signing of their own today as Antony completes his £85.4m move to Old Trafford from Ajax. Erik ten Hag will be hoping Antony’s arrival can aid United’s recent resurgence following victories over Liverpool and Southampton, but the forward won’t play a part this evening. As such the Red Devils are expected to stick with mostly the same team that ensured those wins as they strive for a return to prominence with a third top-flight win on the bounce.

Follow all the action from the King Power Stadium as Leicester take on Manchester United: