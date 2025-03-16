Leicester vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more from King Power Stadium

( Getty Images )

Leicester host Manchester United in the Premier League’s late kick off with the Foxes hoping to end a terrible run of form.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men have lost 11 of their last 12 league games with their only victory in that run coming against Tottenham at the end of January. They sit 19th in the table and are nine points away from safety with time running out to avoid an immediate drop back into the Championship.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are 15th with just one league win from their last five games. But, they are on a three-game unbeaten run in the league and enter the game on the back of securing a spot in the Europa League quarter-finals.

United have beaten Leicester three times already this season and Ruben Amorim’s men will be confident of doing so again.

Follow all the action from the Premier League with our live blog below: