An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
A win for the visitors today would send them level on points with West Brom in fifth, ahead of the Baggies’ home match with Watford today. But the Canaries are much stronger at home than away - they’ve only taken five victories on the road so far this term. One did come at Stoke last time out, however.
Leicester have won only one of their last six to slip outside the automatic promotion spots and down to third, but it’s still tight at the top and three points here will see them back into first.
Later, Ipswich are home to Southampton, while the late kick-off sees Leeds host Hull.
Leicester vs Norwich team news
Jamie Vardy is dropped to the bench by Leicester, with Patson Daka brought into the front three. Ricardo returns to skipper the side at right back.
Leicester XI: Mads Hermansen; Ricardo, Wout Faes, Jannik Vestergaard, Callum Doyle; Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall; Abdul Fatawu, Stephy Mavididi; Patson Daka.
Norwich, winners against Plymouth on Friday, are unchanged for a third successive game.
Norwich XI: Angus Gunn; Jack Stacey, Jacob Sorensen, Ben Gibson, Sam McCallum; Marcelino Nunez, Kenny McLean; Gabriel Sara, Ashley Barnes, Borja Sainz; Josh Sargent.
Leicester City vs Norwich City
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Leicester vs Norwich - Enzo Maresca confident his side can handle the pressure
Defeat to Bristol City on Friday further threw Leicester’s promotion bid off the rails, Enzo Maresca’s side having let a position of real strength slip. They start a busy Easter Monday third in the Championship table, two points back from Ipswich with Leeds now occupying the second promotion spot, but Maresca has urged the club’s fans to keep backing their side.
“The only thing I said (to the players) is that we are not happy with the defeat because we are never happy with them,” Maresca said after the defeat at Ashton Gate.
“The reaction from them (the fans) is quite normal, you can understand that. Especially in this moment, we need them until the end. They have been brilliant. If they are nervous, the team can feel that and it’s not good for the players.
“We’re in the last eight games and every one is important. The pressure builds when you are at the end of the season and especially in this moment for us, when we drop points and then the table is so close, the pressure can grow a little bit, but it’s also normal.”
Leicester City vs Norwich City
