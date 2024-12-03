Leicester vs West Ham betting tips

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first match as Leicester boss is an extremely important one. One win in six Premier League outings has the Foxes struggling in 16th, just one point above the relegation zone as Julen Lopetegui’s West Ham swing into town on Tuesday evening (8.15pm, Prime Video).

However, it’s the gap to their next opponents that reads most worryingly; Leicester are five behind the 14th-placed Hammers before kick-off and will see themselves firmly adrift of mid-table with another loss.

Van Nistelrooy proved himself a capable and exciting manager during his recent interim spell with Manchester United, winning three and drawing one match. Two of those so happened to be against his new club, so he should be well-placed to identify their weaknesses and how to improve them.

West Ham’s inconsistency makes them ripe for the taking, with last weekend’s 5-2 defeat to Arsenal a firm reality check after the 2-0 win over Newcastle threatened to kick their season into life.

The kind of odds that make you do a second take when scrolling through betting sites. Jamie Vardy and Facundo Buonanotte are Leicester’s two best attackers. They have both scored four this season and both assisted two in a tricky frontline that is more than capable of ripping through the West Ham defence.

Buonanotte’s confidence on the ball continues to provide Leicester with their brightest spark. He produces moments that feel like they could be huge in the battle against relegation, and at 19 years old, the Brighton loanee is accumulating the kind of top level experience that few his age are afforded.

Vardy’s runs beyond the defence provide Buonanotte with more room to work. There’s a good understanding between the pair, who work on instinct and moving the ball at pace. West Ham are particularly vulnerable against opposition who break the lines and haven’t dealt well with numbers attacking their box this season, with Lopetegui’s midfield unable to provide much of a shield for the backline.

Van Nistelrooy played on the front foot during his United spell to try and hide any defensive frailties. It’s likely he will do that again at the King Power Stadium on a night where the crowd should create a joyous atmosphere to welcome the post-Steve Cooper era.

Leicester vs West Ham betting tips: Foxes to finally fire at home

How much do you believe in the concept of ‘new manager bounce’? The answer to that will define how on board you are with a Leicester onslaught on Tuesday night.

While they may not win the game, they showed under Cooper they are more than capable of getting at teams and producing decent chances. Football betting sites have placed an intriguing price on them to be creative without the catch of needing them to secure three points.

We’ve already seen Leicester score three against Southampton and two against Arsenal away from home this season. The DNA is in this squad to produce dangerous moments even when they’re struggling at the back. Van Nistelrooy’s job is to find that goalscoring touch at home, where they’ve not netted more than once in any Premier League game this season.

Fuelled on hope and the excitement of a new boss, this may well be the game they do it.

