DJ denies giving Lionel Messi Covid after receiving death threats

An Argentinian DJ has denied he gave Lionel Messi Covid after receiving death threats on social media.

Messi’s club Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Sunday the Argentine international was among their players who had tested positive. The 34-year-old was in Rosario for Christmas and attended parties, one of which Fer Palacio was the DJ.

In a video uploaded to social media, where he also displayed his negative Covid test, Palacio said: “I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for Covid-19.

“They relate this to me saying that I infected him. They have even called me ‘murderer.’ I have a lot of very bad private messages. Yesterday I got tested because I have to travel to Uruguay, and I do not have Covid-19.”

Messi is currently isolating in Rosario and cannot travel back to France until he tests negative. It’s unknown how many matches the star will miss for PSG with him already absent their 4-0 victory over Vannes on Monday.

When speaking on Messi’s return, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said: “I don’t know if he will be there against Lyon [on 9 January]. He will come back from Argentina when he is negative.”

Messi gave an update to his fans in his New Year message where he wished them all health.

“I can only give thanks for everything that I had to live in this 2021,” he said. “Even more so when many people had a really bad time because of the s*** virus that never ends. Hopefully 2022 brings a lot of health, which is what I wish you all for the new year. Hug to everyone!!!”