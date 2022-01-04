DJ denies giving Lionel Messi Covid after receiving death threats

PSG confirmed that the Argentine is currently isolating in Rosario after testing positive

Sarah Rendell
Tuesday 04 January 2022 09:21
Comments
Lionel Messi among four PSG players testing positive for Covid

An Argentinian DJ has denied he gave Lionel Messi Covid after receiving death threats on social media.

Messi’s club Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Sunday the Argentine international was among their players who had tested positive. The 34-year-old was in Rosario for Christmas and attended parties, one of which Fer Palacio was the DJ.

In a video uploaded to social media, where he also displayed his negative Covid test, Palacio said: “I am a trend on Twitter because Messi tested positive for Covid-19.

“They relate this to me saying that I infected him. They have even called me ‘murderer.’ I have a lot of very bad private messages. Yesterday I got tested because I have to travel to Uruguay, and I do not have Covid-19.”

Messi is currently isolating in Rosario and cannot travel back to France until he tests negative. It’s unknown how many matches the star will miss for PSG with him already absent their 4-0 victory over Vannes on Monday.

Recommended

When speaking on Messi’s return, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said: “I don’t know if he will be there against Lyon [on 9 January]. He will come back from Argentina when he is negative.”

Messi gave an update to his fans in his New Year message where he wished them all health.

“I can only give thanks for everything that I had to live in this 2021,” he said. “Even more so when many people had a really bad time because of the s*** virus that never ends. Hopefully 2022 brings a lot of health, which is what I wish you all for the new year. Hug to everyone!!!”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in