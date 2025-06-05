England not in ‘crisis’ ahead of Euro 2025, says boss Sarina Wiegman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England boss Sarina Wiegman insisted there was no “crisis” as she named her 23-strong squad for Euro 2025 following a tumultuous month which has seen two players retire from international football and one rule herself out of the tournament.

Wiegman has had to deal with plenty of moving parts in the build-up to her squad announcement, with defender Millie Bright pulling out of the competition to prioritise her mental health and goalkeeper Mary Earps and attacker Fran Kirby calling time on their international careers.

It has been a far from settled few weeks as the Lionesses prepare to defend their continental crown, opening their campaign against France in Zurich on July 5.

But Wiegman dismissed the idea that the England camp is unsettled heading into the tournament.

Speaking at St George’s Park, she told a press conference: “We’re going with this 23 to the Euros and I’m comfortable, happy and excited. For me it doesn’t feel like a crisis at all.

“There is always noise, so we expect noise before we go into a tournament. The difference is in my first tournament, the attention and visibility with the women’s team has increased.

“It seems more noise, but there are more journalists here, we have to deal with it and move on and focus on football. You’re not in our environment all the time and I can ensure you the training sessions have been good.

“Having had conversations in camp and seeing what happens on the pitch and off the pitch I am really happy where we are right now.

“It is important that I am honest and treat people in the right way.

“Sometimes you have good news and don’t have good news. I don’t beat around the bush with that. I can’t control how they respond, I just hope they have the clarity to move on and then we can move on.”

Chelsea striker Lauren James was included in the squad, alongside major tournament debutant Michelle Agyemang.

James has been out since April with a hamstring injury, but Wiegman hopes she will be fit in time for the France game, while 19-year-old forward Agyemang scored 41 seconds into her England debut in April.

Asked if James’ selection was a fitness risk, Wiegman replied: “It’s not a risk.

“We have a month. She’s training really well at her club and she’s at the point where we hoped and she keeps progressing.

“I hope she will be available for the first game.

“(Agyemang) brings something different, really strong up front and we have different qualities. What she showed was so much physicality and we all remember her first goal against Belgium.”

Bright withdrew from contention on Wednesday, stating she was “not able to give 100 per cent mentally or physically” this summer.

The 31-year-old captained the Lionesses to their first World Cup final in 2023, having played a key role in their Euro 2022 success.

Wiegman revealed Bright would have been part of the squad.

She added: “The last couple days we have found out and it’s sad and disappointing. It is not nice when you don’t feel well mentally and hope she gets better soon.

“I think what we are all trying to do is perform at the highest level, recover and do it again, that’s what Chelsea are in. There are big games and that’s what the players want.

“We try to give all the support off the pitch so players are in a good place and unfortunately that’s not the case. She would have been part of the squad.”