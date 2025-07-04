Lucy Bronze says tough opener makes England’s Euro challenge ‘more exciting’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England right-back Lucy Bronze insists the tough task of facing France first at the Women’s European Championship will ensure there are “no surprises” about what it will take for the Lionesses to defend their title in Switzerland.

Sarina Wiegman’s side open their tournament against 2022 semi-finalists France on Saturday in Zurich, then take on 2017 champions the Netherlands on Wednesday before their group stage concludes against newcomers Wales on July 13.

With France and the Netherlands also in the top 11 in FIFA’s global rankings, it is a more difficult immediate ask than England’s 2023 World Cup group, which included matches against Haiti and China, and arguably a far smaller margin for error in the event of a similarly uneven start this time.

“It’s a good and a bad thing,” said Bronze.

“It depends on the result. If we lose that game, everyone says it’s the worst. If we win that game, it’s the best thing. It’s similar for every other team. I think we just try to look at the positives in the fact that we get to test ourselves against the good teams straight away. There’s no surprises going through the tournament.

“We know the standard that you have to be at, whereas other teams maybe can build in, but you don’t really know the level then.

“So we’ve just got to take it for what it is and be excited to play in a big game. I think when you get to these kinds of tournaments, you want to play in the big games against the best players. And why not have it in your first game? It makes it more exciting.”

Bronze is familiar with many of the French players from her time at Lyon, while versatile Chelsea team-mate Sandy Baltimore recently enjoyed a league campaign that Bronze said was “probably the season where people have noticed her.”

World Cup holders Spain – who beat England in the Sydney final two years ago – were the bookmakers’ favourites entering this tournament, and did nothing to diminish that assessment after beating Portugal 5-0 in their Thursday opener.

Bronze, 33, is about to begin her fourth consecutive Euros and seventh major tournament and is soaking up the excitement exuded by her less experienced team-mates ahead of the opener.

She added: “I love spending time with the younger players because it makes you more excited. I think we’re all really excited for that game.

“I think we’re just excited to turn up to the tournament and play really well. We’ve got it in us to put on a really good performance.

“I think the last 12 months we’ve [had] some good performances defensively, then, good ones attacking wise, and then trying to mash everything together is always, that’s the dream isn’t it, for every team? And I think if we get that right, we could be the best team in the tournament, to be honest.”