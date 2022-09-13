Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ajax will look to put down a big statement on Tuesday night and make it a double British beating when they head to Anfield to face Liverpool.

The Dutch side beat Rangers with ease on matchday 1, Mohammed Kudus among those who were in fantastic form, before following that up with a sixth straight Eredivisie win at the weekend - they are a team in form despite summer departures including winger Antony and manager Erik ten Hag.

At the other end of the scale, Liverpool have been left to lick their wounds after a Champions Leaguehumbling by Napoli last time out, with all domestic games called off at the weekend as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death.

The reinvention of the Reds, as Jurgen Klopp has suggested needs to happen, therefore begins here and supporters will be expecting a much-improved showing after a dreadful start to the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Liverpool vs Ajax?

The Reds face Amsterdam’s finest on Tuesday 13 September with an 8pm BST kick-off at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Thiago, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota are all back in full training for Liverpool and at least a couple will be hoping for recalls to aid an underperforming team. Caoimhin Kelleher, Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho remain doubts, while Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ibrahima Konate are all definitely out until at least the international break. Starters last week including James Milner, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold could all come out of the side after abject performances, though Klopp is a little hampered by how many he can change due to those injuries. Andy Robertson is another injury absentee.

Ajax are without Francisco Conceicao and Owen Wijndal through injury, though Calvin Bassey is available and has travelled with the team after a knock. It’s unlikely they will have a very different line-up to the side which demolished Rangers, but there’s at least a decision to be made in midfield over whether Kenneth Taylor or Davy Klaassen start. The alternative is Mohammed Kudus starting deeper, with Brian Brobbey in as the No9.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Darwin

AJX - Pasveer, Rensch, Timber, Bassey, Blind, Alvarez, Berghuis, Taylor, Bergwijn, Kudus, Tadic

Prediction

Unless Liverpool produce a dramatically improved performance from their early-season showings, they’ll be fortunate to take anything here. Liverpool 1-2 Ajax.