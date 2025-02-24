Premier League title race: Who has the best fixtures - Liverpool or Arsenal?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool are starting to believe that the Premier League is heading back to Anfield after the leaders won away at Manchester City to open up an 11-point lead over Arsenal in the title race.

A statement 2-0 victory at the Etihad, coupled with Arsenal’s defeat at home to West Ham, means Arne Slot’s side have one hand on the title with 11 games to go this season.

Although the manager played down the importance of their lead, seven of Liverpool’s remaining games are an home and the away supporters at the Etihad were signing about the title returning to Anfield for just the second time in 35 years after a first Premier League win at Manchester City since 2015.

“The fans can sing whatever they want, but we know as a team how hard we have to work for every single win,” Slot said after the 2-0 win. “In every other league having a lead like this would be very comfortable – except for this one because this league every single game gives you a lot of challenges.”

There is still plenty of time for Arsenal to hunt Liverpool down, but the title race appears to be entering a decisive stretch of fixtures up until the March international break. It’s been an unpredictable year, so expect further twists and turns before May.

Liverpool

Points: 64 (played 27)

Points per game (PPG): 2.37

Remaining opponents’ PPG: 1.32

Arsenal

Points: 53 (played 26)

Points per game (PPG): 2.04

Remaining opponents’ PPG: 1.42

Verdict

There is still a long way to go but Liverpool have come through a difficult run having managed to extend their lead over Arsenal. The draws at Everton and Aston Villa don’t look so disappointing now after a 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad.

And Liverpool, who still face to face Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday before the Carabao Cup final, will feel they have taken a huge step towards the title, with seven of their remaining 11 Premier League games to come at home.

If the Reds head into the March international break with a significant lead still intact, a kinder run in April awaits them. Arsenal themselves have to be perfect from here on in and remain in the race before that mouthwatering trip to Anfield in May.