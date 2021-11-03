✕ Close Liverpool train ahead of hosting Atletico Madrid in UCL

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night, knowing they’ll remain in top spot in Group B whatever the outcome at Anfield. The Reds have so far won all three group stage games and another victory here would guarantee progression through to the last 16 at the earliest possible moment. That’s thanks to their 3-2 win in Spain two weeks ago, which saw Atleti come from two down to level matters before the Reds won it from the penalty spot.

With games against Porto and AC Milan still to come, there’s far less pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s team to pick up a result than there is on Diego Simeone’s; los rojiblancos have four points from three games, level with the Portuguese outfit in the group, so there remains work to do to ensure they make the knockouts too. Matters will be made more difficult for them with Antoine Griezmann being suspended after his red card at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Liverpool threw away a two-goal lead at the weekend, too, this time being unable to find a winner against Brighton, while Atletico beat Real Betis in LaLiga. Follow all the match updates as Liverpool play Atletico Madrid below: