Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
All the latest updates from Anfield
Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night, knowing they’ll remain in top spot in Group B whatever the outcome at Anfield. The Reds have so far won all three group stage games and another victory here would guarantee progression through to the last 16 at the earliest possible moment. That’s thanks to their 3-2 win in Spain two weeks ago, which saw Atleti come from two down to level matters before the Reds won it from the penalty spot.
With games against Porto and AC Milan still to come, there’s far less pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s team to pick up a result than there is on Diego Simeone’s; los rojiblancos have four points from three games, level with the Portuguese outfit in the group, so there remains work to do to ensure they make the knockouts too. Matters will be made more difficult for them with Antoine Griezmann being suspended after his red card at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Liverpool threw away a two-goal lead at the weekend, too, this time being unable to find a winner against Brighton, while Atletico beat Real Betis in LaLiga. Follow all the match updates as Liverpool play Atletico Madrid below:
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid have scored at least two goals in each of their last six games whilst Liverpool have done the same in each of their last 12.
If the Reds avoid defeat they will equal their record as a Football League club of 25 games unbeaten in all competitions, set between March and September 1982 under Bob Paisley.
They did go 30 unbeaten from February 1893 to February 1894, a sequence which included seven Lancashire League games.
Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
Liverpool lead the way in Group B having won all three games, beating AC Milan 3-2 at home, Porto 5-1 away and Atletico 3-2 away.
Atleti are level with Porto on four points, winning 2-1 in Milan on Matchday Two after being held 0-0 at home by the Portuguese side.
This is only the second time that Liverpool have won their opening three Champions League group games, the first being last season. They have never won their first four group games in a row.
Player landmarks: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid
There are a few Atletico Madrid players reaching milestones this evening with Luis Suárez making his70th Champions League appearance, Jose Maria Giménez his 40th and Kieran Trippier his 30th appearance in this competition.
Liverpool’s Mo Salah is set for a half-century too, with his next European appearance his 50th for the club. He will be the 24th player to reach that milestone at the Reds and the Egyptian could become the first player in Liverpool’s history to score twice in three successive European games.
On this day: Liverpool and Atletico
Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was a happy man on this night a year ago: he watched Mo Salah and Sadio Mané score as his side won 5-0 at Atalanta in the Champions League group stage but Diogo Jota stole the show with a 38-minute hat-trick either side of half-time.
50 European games under Klopp
Tonight’s game is the 50th in the Champions League of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool tenure. He has won 30 of the previous 49 and taken the side to two finals.
Klopp becomes just the second Reds manager to take charge of the club on 50 occasions in the European Cup, after Rafael Benitez who led them 76 times.
Klopp on Atletico
Jurgen Klopp spoke about the threat of Atletico Madrid and how difficult he thinks this evening’s clash will be. Writing in the programme notes for the game he said:
Jordan Henderson urges Liverpool fans to give Luis Suarez a ‘nice reception’
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits Luis Suarez played a big role in his own career and believes the former Reds striker deserves the appreciation of Anfield.
The Atletico Madrid player returns to his former home in the Champions League tonight and starts with Antoine Griezmann suspended.
His only other previous visit as an opponent was for the famous 4-0 semi-final comeback against Barcelona when the circumstances of the occasion did not lend themselves to a warm reception either before or after the game.
Jordan Henderson urges Liverpool fans to give Luis Suarez a ‘nice reception’
Suarez returns to the club he scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for on Wednesday evening
Henderson on Suarez
Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, has been speaking about his former teammate Luis Suarez saying that the striker was ‘outstanding’ during his time at Anfield.
Suarez scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool between 2011 and 2014 and Henderson said:
Atletico’s struggles on the road
Diego Simeone’s men are still seeking a first clean sheet on their travels this season. In La Liga and in Europe combined the Spanish champions have played six away matches and conceded seven goals.
Their most recent away fixture ended in a 2-2 draw at Levante, the side currently second-bottom of Spain’s top division, on 28th October.
Since their March 2020 victory at Anfield, Atlético have played five away games in the Champions League with a record of two wins, one draw and two defeats.
This includes four away fixtures in last season’s competition and the 2-1 victory at Group B rivals AC Milan in September.
Suarez back at Anfield
Luis Suárez will be hoping his return to Anfield tonight ends in happier fashion to his last previous outing here. He returned to his former club with Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League on an unforgettable night.
Barcelona held a 3-0 lead after the first leg and were blown away by Jurgen Klopp’s men who stormed to a 4-0 victory at Anfield to send them through to the Champions League final.
It was one of the greatest comebacks in European football.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies