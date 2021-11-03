Liverpool can qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League when they face Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid on Wednesday night.

The Reds have taken a maximum of nine points from three matches so far this campaign and a victory would take them eight points ahead f the Spaniards, an insurmountable gap with two matchdays remaining.

The victory in the reverse fixture in Madrid two weeks ago was hard-fought, ultimately secured by a Mohamed Salah penalty after Atlético had levelled the scores having gone two goals down early in the first-half.

Jürgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten in 24 matches in all competitions, a run which dates back to early April.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s match:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Team news

Naby Keita will miss out for Liverpool after limping off against Brighton with a hamstring injury, meaning he joins fellow injured midfielders Fabinho, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara on the treatment table. Harvey Elliott also remains absent with a long-term ankle problem.

Diego Simeone has an almost fully fit squad to select his line-up from, with only Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente doubts as they recover from recent muscle injuries. Antoine Griezmann is banned after his red card in the previous fixture.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Jones, Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Atlético: Oblak; Gimenez, Felipe, Hermoso; Trippier, Herrera, Koke, Carrasco; Correa, Felix; Suárez.

Odds

Liverpool 69/10

Draw 31/10

Atlético 23/5

Prediction

The home side’s strong performances in this competition so far this season stand them in good stead, but the lack options in midfield and off the bench could hamper them. 1-1 draw.