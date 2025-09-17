Is Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid on TV? Kick-off, channel and how to watch Champions League clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Premier League champions will look to continue their 100 per cent start to the new campaign, even if unconvincing, as they take on Atletico Madrid in their Champions League opener.

Arne Slot’s heavily-strengthened Premier League champions have four wins from four but have been reliant on late winners, with Mohamed Salah’s 95th-minute penalty at Burnley on the weekend the most fortuitous of them all.

They will nevertheless be eyeing a seventh European title this season and will look to emulate their league phase exploits of last term, which saw them win seven from eight and top the table.

Atletico, meanwhile, have endured a tough start to the season but will be buoyed by their first LaLiga win on Saturday, beating Villarreal to put an end to a three-match winless run.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid?

Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 17 September at Anfield in Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the game on discovery+.

Team news

Liverpool’s £125m man Alexander Isak could make his hotly-anticipated debut after being left out of the squad the scraped past Burnley, but it will likely be off the bench as he continues to work towards match fitness. Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister looks to be a doubt after being forced off with an ankle injury, which could cause Dominik Szoboszlai to move back into midfield while Jeremie Frimpong returns to the starting XI. On the other flank, Andy Robertson will likely begin the game after Milos Kerkez’s early removal at Turf Moor.

Atletico will be without forward Julian Alvarez as he continues to recover from the discomfort that forced him off during their last LaLiga match against Villarreal. Atletico had an injury nightmare against Villarreal as all four of Alvarez, Nico Gonzalez, Robin Le Normand and David Hancko were forced off. Thiago Almada, Jose Maria Gimenez, Alex Baena and Johnny Cardoso were also not fit to travel.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.

Atletico XI: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Gallagher; Griezmann, Sorloth.