Liverpool’s pre-season trip to Singapore comes to an end with a defeat to Bayern Munich at the National Stadium. The Reds took an early lead through Cody Gakpo who booted home a lovely finish as Liverpool broke on the counter two minutes into the game. Virgil van Dijk added a second with a set piece header and the Reds looked in control.

Bayern responded brilliantly. The exploited some iffy decisions from the officials and rode the line between on and offside expertly. Serge Gnabry drifted in behind to get the Bundesliga champions on the board. Bayern’s second was a more regulation mistake with Trent Alexander-Arnold pushing too high and leaving Gnabry space. He took to ball into the box, Joel Matip failed to close down and a simple pass was knocked in by Leroy Sane.

The teams went into the break at 2-2 and changes were made. Luis Diaz brought new impetus to Liverpool’s play and he added a third before Josip Stanisic tapped in from a free kick for Bayern. When the game seemed to be heading to penalties, 20-year-old Frans Krätzig timed a good run into the box and smoked one past Alisson to win the game for Bayern.

Relive the action as Liverpool take on Bayern Munich in Singapore: