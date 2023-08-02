Liverpool vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Score, result and reaction after Reds lose out in seven-goal thriller
Jurgen Klopp’s looks to bed in his new midfield ahead of the Premier League’s return next week
Liverpool’s pre-season trip to Singapore comes to an end with a defeat to Bayern Munich at the National Stadium. The Reds took an early lead through Cody Gakpo who booted home a lovely finish as Liverpool broke on the counter two minutes into the game. Virgil van Dijk added a second with a set piece header and the Reds looked in control.
Bayern responded brilliantly. The exploited some iffy decisions from the officials and rode the line between on and offside expertly. Serge Gnabry drifted in behind to get the Bundesliga champions on the board. Bayern’s second was a more regulation mistake with Trent Alexander-Arnold pushing too high and leaving Gnabry space. He took to ball into the box, Joel Matip failed to close down and a simple pass was knocked in by Leroy Sane.
The teams went into the break at 2-2 and changes were made. Luis Diaz brought new impetus to Liverpool’s play and he added a third before Josip Stanisic tapped in from a free kick for Bayern. When the game seemed to be heading to penalties, 20-year-old Frans Krätzig timed a good run into the box and smoked one past Alisson to win the game for Bayern.
Relive the action as Liverpool take on Bayern Munich in Singapore:
Jurgen Klopp wanted a midfield change at Liverpool – instead he got a revolution
It transpires there are different kinds of problems involving the Liverpool midfield. Last season was a tale of the aged, the injured, the inconsistent and the incoherent, the malfunctioning midfield that meant a champion team suddenly looked disjointed and disappointing.
If it was an exaggeration to say Liverpool didn’t have a midfield last season, in a sense they don’t have one now. Or not their old midfield, anyway. An exodus was partly planned, partly thrust upon Jurgen Klopp by Saudi Arabia’s injection of money and unexpected wish to acquire defensive midfielders.
Perhaps Jordan Henderson and Fabinho will not be able to gegenpress in 45-degree heat, but it is not Klopp’s immediate concern; if the plan was for two new faces to feature in his first-choice midfield, a complete overhaul has become necessary. He wanted change and got a revolution instead.
More from Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk who spoke to to LFCTV saying: “We have the quality to punish them if they make a mistake and that’s what we did.
“It doesn’t matter that much luckily, it’s about the process and we have to learn from certain situations.
“The games that we played and the training sessions have been intense. We work on set-pieces every game. I should be more clinical at times and I am working on that.
“We want to play at the highest level and compete with these teams and players. They punished us at times and that’s how it is. We’re still in pre-season and we’ve had big changes.”
New Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk admitted that the team have things to improve after a narrow defeat to the Bundesliga champions.
“So many good things and things we have to improve,” he said, “They are a very good opponent and they punish you if you are not on it for a split second - that is what happened today.
“Still work to do and that is what we are going to do.”
Across pre-season Liverpool have scored 15 and conceded 10. If anything, they’ve shown that they’re going to be an entertaining team to watch this year.
Liverpool supporters should feel excited about the new season. The Reds are scoring plenty of goals and should provide them with a whole heap of excitement this year.
Based on the pre-season games, Liverpool seem like the team when Jurgen Klopp first took over. They’ve got the ability to score lots of goal but are also shaky defensively and will concede plenty too.
Full-time!
90+4 mins: There goes the final whistle. Liverpool will be wondering how they’ve gone on to lose this match. Both sides were of similar quality with Liverpool leading throughout the game.
Right at the end though, a youngster came off the bench for Bayern and blasted them to victory.
Liverpool’s Singapore tour comes to an end. Some questions have been answered, others have cropped up. Liverpool get their Premier League campaign started against Chelsea.
Will Jurgen Klopp’s men be ready in time for that one?
GOAL! Liverpool 3-4 Bayern Munich (Krätzig, 90+1)⚽️
90+1 mins: That’s surely the winning goal!
20-year-old substitute, Frans Krätzig, gets up the pitch and brings down a forward pass. He seems offside but the officials have been letting most things go.
Krätzig takes the ball into the box then shoots early and smashes his effort past Alisson to put Bayern in front.
Liverpool 3-3 Bayern Munich
90 mins: Liverpool burst forward on the counter attack with Luis Diaz find Ben Doak on the right side. Doak gets past the last defender, gets into the box and chips a heavy pass to Darwin Nunez who can’t control the ball.
Four added minutes to play.
Liverpool 3-3 Bayern Munich
86 mins: Harvey Elliott pings the ball up the pitch and finds Joe Gomez. He pulls the ball back into the middle but can’t find Darwin Nunez meaning the ball gets cleared.
