Liverpool take on Bournemouth hoping to build some momentum in the Premier League following a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest in their previous league game.

During the week Arne Slot took charge of this first European match as Liverpool manager and defeated AC Milan at the San Siro in a confidence-building comeback victory. The Reds will now be hoping to take that form into today’s encounter with the Cherries and move themselves up the Premier League table.

For their part, Bournemouth have been playing well. Five points from their opening four games puts them 11th in the table, just behind Manchester United. Although they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in their last match they performed strongly and Andoni Iraola will be hoping for something similar at Anfield.

