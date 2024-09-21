Liverpool vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more from Anfield today
Liverpool take on Bournemouth hoping to build some momentum in the Premier League following a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest in their previous league game.
During the week Arne Slot took charge of this first European match as Liverpool manager and defeated AC Milan at the San Siro in a confidence-building comeback victory. The Reds will now be hoping to take that form into today’s encounter with the Cherries and move themselves up the Premier League table.
For their part, Bournemouth have been playing well. Five points from their opening four games puts them 11th in the table, just behind Manchester United. Although they lost 1-0 to Chelsea in their last match they performed strongly and Andoni Iraola will be hoping for something similar at Anfield.
Bournemouth make three changes to the side that lost 1-0 to Chelsea seven days ago. Kepa gets the nod in goal ahead of Travers, while Huijsen and Araujo are drafted into defence, replacing Smith and Senesi respectively.
Liverpool make two alterations to the XI that lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest last time out. Kelleher gives Alisson a break between the posts while in attack, Nunez is preferred to Jota.
BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Marcos Senesi, David Brooks, Alex Scott, Dango Ouattara, Adam Smith, Luis Sinisterra, James Hill, Enes Unal, Mark Travers.
BOURNEMOUTH XI (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi, Julian Araujo; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook; Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo; Evanilson.
LIVERPOOL SUBS: Joe Gomez, Federico Chiesa, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Vitezslav Jaros, Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley.
LIVERPOOL XI (4-2-3-1): Caoimhin Kelleher; Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch; Luis Diaz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah; Darwin Nunez.
With 15 minutes to go before kick-off, let’s take a look at how the two sides are lining up - starting with our hosts!
Bournemouth’s incredible come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Everton on August 31 remains their only win of the season, as the Cherries failed to capitalise on their momentum, losing 1-0 to Chelsea last time out. Currently 11th with five points, Andoni Iraiola’s team could finish the day as high as seventh - though they’ll need all three points against a Liverpool side they failed to beat in three attempts last season.
Arne Slot’s first Premier League defeat came last weekend as Liverpool lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest - ending a run of three-consecutive clean sheet victories. Despite the disappointing result, the Reds got back to winning ways on Tuesday with a 3-1 hammering of Milan in the new-look Champions League, coming back from 1-0 down after 120 seconds to start their European campaign off on the right foot.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE commentary of the Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Bournemouth!
