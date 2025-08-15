Liverpool v Bournemouth live: Premier League season kicks off with Wirtz set to debut for new-look champions
Will Liverpool get their Premier League title defence off to a winning start or can Bournemouth cause an upset at Anfield?
Liverpool have the honour of hosting the first fixture of the new Premier League season as they take on Bournemouth at Anfield tonight.
The Reds are aiming to defend the title they won in Arne Slot’s first year as head coach but changes in the squad leave some questions to be answered. Gone are Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez with newcomers Florian Wirtz, Huge Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong set to make their league debuts this evening.
Liverpool have looked a little weak defensively, having let in two goals against Crystal Palace in the Community Shield, but they’re hoping increased firepower alongside Mo Salah will bring them the goals they need to win.
Similarly, Bournemouth have had to rejig their defensive line after a strong season put their defenders in the spotlight for summer moves. Milos Kerkez could line up against his former side after joining Liverpool but Andoni Iraola is confident his team can replicate last year’s performance.
Follow along for all the latest updates from Liverpool v Bournemouth below.
Bournemouth closing in on Doak signing
Meanwhile, Bournemouth are close to agreeing a £25m deal for Liverpool winger Ben Doak.
Porto are also interested in the Scotland international but the likelihood is that he opts to stay in the Premier League.
Doak has been a target for a host of other clubs this summer, with Wolves, West Ham and Leeds among his other suitors.
But Bournemouth have made a move, with their transfer budget boosted by receiving £40m from Liverpool earlier this summer for left-back Milos Kerkez.
Slot says Liverpool are too 'honest' on the pitch
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot believes his team are too honest for their own good but he does not want them to change in their defence of their Premier League title.
The Dutchman said he often "blamed" them for not taking a genuine foul when they had the option but also felt their positive approach was in part responsible for their success last season.
"If there is one team in the league that is, in my opinion, the most honest when we play - I sometimes blame them that they never try to make from a foul a little bit more - and never dives and never time delays and all these kind of things, then it is us," said Slot.
"In the (Community Shield) game against Palace they hold Florian (Wirtz) in midfield and he didn't fall over and the referee says 'If you don't fall, I don't give a free-kick', which is a little bit weird.
"Than a fraction later they fell down in a moment which wasn't even a foul and the referee thought 'Oh, he fell down so it probably is a foul'. We had much more ball possession than Palace but we made 13 fouls and they made five. That tells you also about who we are."
How Wirtz can live up to his icon potential
Our senior football correspondent Richard Jolly wrote this week:
Arne Slot had made a comparison with Harvey Elliott. He had already mentioned his biggest buy as a successor of sorts to Alisson and Virgil van Dijk. Then he reached for the ultimate, and not merely Mohamed Salah, by invoking Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. No pressure there, then.
Perhaps Florian Wirtz’s £100m price tag brought it anyway, even before his manager mentioned the two dominant players of their generation and one of the greatest in Liverpool’s history. And, as Wirtz prepares to make his Premier League debut, while Slot believes the German could take time to adjust to the particular tactical demands of his team, he does not feel youth or inexperience will would be mitigating factors.
But then Slot thinks Wirtz has the mental strength to cope; perhaps that is why he was unafraid of giving Liverpool’s new No 7 the challenge of emulating three players with more than 2,000 goals between them; albeit not by actually scoring 2,000 goals.
Read more:
The secret to success for Florian Wirtz to live up to his icon potential
Liverpool v Bournemouth – predicted line-ups
Here’s how the two teams could line up tonight, with plenty of fresh blood on both sides:
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike
Bournemouth XI: Petrovic; Araujo, Senesi, Hill, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Tavernier, Ouattara; Evanilson.
Liverpool v Bournemouth – team news
Ryan Gravenberch will be absent for Arne Slot’s Liverpool due to a suspension following a red card against Crystal Palace on the final day of last season. Joe Gomez is alos out with an achilles injury while Conor Bradley has a muscle issue and will be a late decision from the team to see if he can play.
For Bournemouth, Enes Unal and Lewis Cook are still recovering from respective knee injuries and the Cherries are also missing the services of Ryan Christie, Luis Sinisterra and Justin Kluivert.
How to watch the game tonight
Liverpool v Bournemouth is due to kick off at 8pm BST tonight. Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on both channels beginning at 6.30pm BST.
A live stream will be available via Sky Go for subscribers as well.
Liverpool v Bournemouth – live
The reigning Premier League champions, Liverpool, kick off the new season with an opening matach at Anfield against Bournemouth on Friday 15 August.
The late kick off provides the opportunity for the Reds to lay down a marker early on as they look to defend their title against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal who have both strengthened their squads this summer.
Yet, no team seems to have done as good a job at bringing in new recruits as Liverpool. They’ve signed Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez who are all in line to make their Premier League debuts for the club on Friday night.
Bournemouth, in contrast, have lost some key players with the aforementioned Kerkez making the switch to Merseyside and Illia Zabaryni completing a move to PSG. The Cherries have replaced them with the untested Bafode Diakite and Adrien Truffert but new goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has some pedigree having previous been with Chelsea. Will they be enough to stop Liverpool this evening?
