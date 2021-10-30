Mohamed Salah warms up before kick-off (Reuters)

A week removed from Liverpool’s demolition job on rivals Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp’s side host Brighton and Hove Albion with the same mentality. The Premier League title race appears set to be a relentless battle between the Reds, champions Manchester City and European champions Chelsea.

The Seagulls have also kicked on after flirting with relegation last time, putting in the type of results that their performances deserved last term, with Graham Potter guiding his side up to fifth in the table entering this weekend. Brighton will be eager to bounce back after a heavy defeat to City last time out, and victory will lift them into the top four and above West Ham United, while the hosts will be eager to take all three points to pile on the pressure on league-leaders Chelsea, though a point will be enough to take top spot on goal difference.

Despite dismantling United last week, Klopp maintains his side can improve, reiterating that his side must defend better: “The world is a bit like this: you win 5-0 against United and everything is perfect. Well, it was not. United had clear-cut chances which we gave them. We should not rely on luck or Ali [goalkeeper Alisson]. I saw the first half; we gave too much away. We have some really impressive scorelines but you don’t expect that to happen all the time and I have no problem with winning a game 1-0. That is where we have to be ready.” Follow live build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from Anfield: