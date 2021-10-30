Liverpool vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the live action from Anfield as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds host Graham Potter’s Seagulls
A week removed from Liverpool’s demolition job on rivals Manchester United, Jurgen Klopp’s side host Brighton and Hove Albion with the same mentality. The Premier League title race appears set to be a relentless battle between the Reds, champions Manchester City and European champions Chelsea.
The Seagulls have also kicked on after flirting with relegation last time, putting in the type of results that their performances deserved last term, with Graham Potter guiding his side up to fifth in the table entering this weekend. Brighton will be eager to bounce back after a heavy defeat to City last time out, and victory will lift them into the top four and above West Ham United, while the hosts will be eager to take all three points to pile on the pressure on league-leaders Chelsea, though a point will be enough to take top spot on goal difference.
Despite dismantling United last week, Klopp maintains his side can improve, reiterating that his side must defend better: “The world is a bit like this: you win 5-0 against United and everything is perfect. Well, it was not. United had clear-cut chances which we gave them. We should not rely on luck or Ali [goalkeeper Alisson]. I saw the first half; we gave too much away. We have some really impressive scorelines but you don’t expect that to happen all the time and I have no problem with winning a game 1-0. That is where we have to be ready.” Follow live build-up, team news and minute-by-minute updates from Anfield:
Liverpool vs Brighton
After he was rested for Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Preston in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, Mohamed Salah returns to the starting line-up and will be aiming to score in his 11th consecutive appearance this afternoon.
The Liverpool forward has scored six goals in his last three matches, and has hit five goals in his previous eight appearances against today’s opponents.
Liverpool vs Brighton
Off to Anfield next! Jurgen Klopp has made two changes from last weekend’s stunning 5-0 win at Manchester United. Naby Keita is fit and starts after he escaped serious injury in the tackle that resulted in Paul Pogba’s red card, while Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones come in for Diogo Jota and James Milner. Ibrahim Konate also retains his place from the Old Trafford win and makes his second Premier League start in a row.
Full time: Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
Before our attention turns to the Premier League 3pm fixtures, it’s time for our player ratings from the King Power.
There are two nines for Arsenal, but who for?
Leicester vs Arsenal player ratings: Smith Rowe and Ramsdale impress in win
Leicester 0-2 Arsenal: Gabriel and Smith Rowe netted first-half goals to seal the win
FULL TIME: Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
Arsenal move up to fifth in the Premier League and extend their unbeaten run to nine matches! Their fourth clean sheet in seven Premier League matches was secured thanks to a sensational display from Aaron Ramsdale, who made a number of big stops, including a save-of-the-season contender to deny a James Maddison free kick.
Gabriel and Smith Rowe were on target early on to give Arsenal an early lead and Leicester could not hit back. They had decent spells in both halves but were frustrated by Ramsdale - who gives his shirt to a young fan in the away end!
Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
90+2 mins: Schmeichel hoists a ball into the Arsenal box but it’s cleared by Tomiyasu. The Leicester fans don't believe their team can get back into this and it’s been rather flat in the King Power since the 70th minute or so.
Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
90 mins: It’s not over yet, however, and there will be five minutes added on.
Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
89 mins: Arsenal make their third change as Smith Rowe makes for Kolasinac, his first Premier League appearance since the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City.
They haven’t lost since, and this is set to be another important step for Arteta’s side today.
Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
88 mins: Time is running out for Leicester. White meets another Leicester ball into the box, before Soumare misplaces a pass out of play.
Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
86 mins: A Leicester attack breaks down and Arsenal had a chance to counter through Smith Rowe, but he wasn’t able to find the runs of either Pepe or Tavares, who would have been through on goal.
Leicester 0-2 Arsenal
83 mins: Can Leicester muster a late rally? Lookman skips around the outside of Tavares but his cut-back is met by Gabriel. Arsenal then clear the resulting corner, as Pepe comes on for Saka who was very bright on the right wing today.
