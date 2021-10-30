Graham Potter’s Brighton will have a tough job on their hands on Saturday as they face Liverpool in the Premier League.

The Seagulls have had a bright start to the season, sitting in fifth after recording four wins, three draws and two losses. But they come up against the formidable Reds who dispatched of Manchester United 5-0 last Saturday.

Potter admits it will be a challenge, particularly as they just lost to defending champions Manchester City, telling talkSport: “As it is we have got 15 points and you have to face them with positivity and excitement and optimism. But at the same time understand they are some of the best teams in the world. It is an incredible challenge for us.

“When you play against those types of teams you can test how well you are doing and what more you need to do.”

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 3pm BST on Saturday, 30 October at Anfield.

How can I watch?

The game is unavailable to watch in the UK due to the Premier League 3pm rule. Highlights of the game will be shown on Match of The Day at 10.30pm on BBC One.

Team news

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita looks set to be involved at home to Brighton after escaping serious injury against Manchester United last weekend.

The Guinea midfielder was carried off on a stretcher at Old Trafford but his leg injury was not as serious as first feared.

Thiago Alcantara is back in full training for the first time since mid-September but is unlikely to feature, while fellow midfielders Fabinho (knee) and James Milner (hamstring) are absent.

Brighton, who won at Anfield last season to end Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League, return to Merseyside without Dan Burn.

The big defender suffered a heavy fall and injured a knee during the Carabao Cup game at Leicester on Wednesday night. However, Yves Bissouma will be available following his substitute appearance in the cup after more than a month out with his knee problem.

Albion boss Graham Potter made eight changes against the Foxes so the likes of Robert Sanchez, Lewis Dunk, Solly March, Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay will be among those pushing for recalls, while Adam Lallana will hope to start against his former club. PA

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Brighton: Sanchez; Dunk, Duffy, Webster; Veltman, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Cucurella; Trossard, Maupay

Odds

Liverpool - 1/5

Draw - 11/2

Brighton - 10/1

Prediction

After Liverpool’s exploits over United it’s difficult to see them lose this match despite Brighton’s good start to the season. Graham Potter’s side may cling on into the second half but Jurgen Klopp’s men will come out victorious. Liverpool 2-1 Brighton.