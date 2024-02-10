Liverpool vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Anfield
Liverpool vs Burnley
Odobert is not afraid of taking on the Liverpool defence on the left, with the winger getting to the byline before being challenged by Robertson, who makes a strong tackle and wins a goal-kick.
Liverpool vs Burnley
Ramsey is over a free-kick on the left, but his cross is headed away by Liverpool, who come forward on the counter. Diaz races down the left and retains possession before sliding a pass down the left to Nunez, but he is put under pressure and loses it.
Liverpool vs Burnley
Odobert collects the ball on the left and skips past Quansah, who slides him to the floor and is shown a yellow card. Crossing opportunity for Burnley.
Liverpool vs Burnley
Diaz gets to a header before O'Shea and tries to race around the defence, with there being plenty of space behind the Burnley defence. However, the ball runs off the surface and goes to Trafford, who is off his line quickly to collect it just inside the box.
Liverpool vs Burnley
OVER! Nunez protects the ball well on the right and attempts to chip a cross into the middle, but the Burnley defence clear it away. The ball is then headed back to Jones on the edge, who slices a first-time strike over.
Liverpool vs Burnley
Diaz drives through the heart of Burnley's half before offloading a pass down the right to Jota, who drives inside with possession. The Portugal international then plays the ball across to Alexander-Arnold, with the right-back blasting a first-time effort from outside the box over the bar.
Liverpool vs Burnley
Yellow Card Dara Joseph O'Shea
Liverpool vs Burnley
Burnley have won just one of their last nine away league games against Liverpool, drawing two and losing six. It was a 1-0 victory in January 2021, which ended the Reds’ 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield in the Premier League.
Liverpool vs Burnley
SAVE! Burnley have an early chance to take the lead. Amdouni receives the ball down the left side of the Liverpool box and tries to get a shot away from a tight angle at close range, but Kelleher comes off his line quickly to block his attempt.
Liverpool vs Burnley
OFFSIDE! Good chance for Burnley. Mac Allister loses possession on the halfway line, allowing Burnley to spring a quick counter. Amdouni collects the ball in Liverpool's half a slides a pass down the right to Fofana, who could put a cross into the box but goes for an ambitious chip, curling his effort against the top of the bar. The flag then goes up for offside against the striker.
