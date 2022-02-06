Seven-time winners Liverpool continue their FA Cup adventure for the season at home to Cardiff on Sunday, with the Reds well overdue an appearance in the final - their last one was 2012.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have returned to form of late and should have a few faces back from injury after the international break too, though a couple are still away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Cardiff, meanwhile, are looking to continue a mini-resurgence of late after back-to-back wins in the Championship. They are still only 20th in the table but relegation worries have been eased somewhat, while a busy January transfer window saw them add a couple of new attackers to offset the sale of Kieffer Moore.

The Bluebirds haven’t reached the quarter-finals of the competition since 2008 - the year they went all the way to the final and finished runners-up.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 4pm GMT on Sunday, 6 February at Anfield.

Where can I watch it?

This game will be shown live on ITV and STV, with streams available on the ITV Hub and STV Player.

What is the team news?

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane remain at the Afcon, meeting in the final on Sunday. Naby Keita is back though, while Takumi Minamino, Fabinho and Alisson must be assessed after featuring during international week. New signing Luis Diaz is unlikely to be involved, but Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi are all back in training after injuries.

Cardiff are without Cody Drameh as he is cup-tied from before his loan spell. Sean Morrison and Max Watters are injury doubts after coming off in the first half in midweek.

Predicted line-ups

LIV - Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson, Keita, Henderson, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino, Jota

CAR - Phillips, Nelson, Flint, McGuinness, Ng, Doyle, Pack, Ralls, Bagan, Ikpeazu, Hugill

Odds

Liverpool 1/7

Draw 37/4

Cardiff 33/1

Prediction

A stroll through to the fifth round for the Reds, particularly as they could go with a strong starting line-up following a two-week break for many of their senior stars. Liverpool 4-0 Cardiff.