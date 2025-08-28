Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Who could Liverpool face in the Champions League? Possible opponents ahead of league phase draw

The Premier League champions reached the quarter-finals last season, where they lost on penalties to PSG

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 28 August 2025 09:08 BST
Comments
Arne Slot admits Liverpool 'lucky' to get over the line at Newcastle

Liverpool topped the Champions League standings after last year’s inaugural league phase, but their European campaign ultimately ended in disappointment after a quarter-final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

It remained a memorable year for the Reds, of course, as they lifted the Premier League title for just the second time in 30 years, which can add to Liverpool’s belief as they return to the Champions League under Arne Slot.

Liverpool have spent big over a summer of immense change at Anfield, with Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez among those recruited while the Premier League champions consider an improved bid for Alexander Isak.

An interesting thing to watch out for in Liverpool’s draw is the number of potential reunions that could be on the cards, from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid to Luis Diaz and Bayern Munich, or Wirtz and Frimpong returning to Bayer Leverkusen.

Who could Liverpool face in the Champions League draw?

Liverpool are in Pot 1 of the Champions League draw. They will be drawn against two teams from each pot but can’t play another English team in the league phase, and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country. So, their possible opponents are as follows:

Pot 1: PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona

Pot 2: Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge.

Pot 3: PSV, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Bodo/Glimt, Marseille.

Pot 4: Copenhagen, Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, Athletic Club, Pafos, Kairat.

Champions League 2025/26 league phase pots

Pot 1: PSG, Real Madrid, Man City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona

Pot 2: Arsenal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid, Benfica, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus, Eintracht Frankfurt, Club Brugge

Pot 3: Tottenham, PSV, Ajax, Napoli, Sporting, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Bodo/Glimt, Marseille

Pot 4: Copenhagen, Monaco, Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise, Qarabag, Athletic Club, Newcastle, Pafos, Kairat.

When is the Champions League draw?

The draw will be held in Monaco on Thursday, 28 August and begins at 6pm BST.

How to watch the Champions League draw

Uefa and TNT Sports will both offer a free live stream on their websites and YouTube channels.

How does the league phase draw work?

The league phase has 36 teams with every team handed eight games. The 36 teams are split into four pots of eight teams based on their Uefa coefficient, with the opponents generated by automated software.

The opponents then come from each pot, with two teams selected from each, one home and one away.

Teams cannot play another team from the same country and are not permitted to face more than two teams from one country.

Those finishing inside the top eight go straight into the last 16, then the next 16 teams advance to the play-off stage, with eight of those 16 teams progressing to the last 16.

