Liverpool vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Jurgen Klopp’s Reds hope to extend their lead at the top of the table as they host Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues.
Liverpool host Chelsea this evening in a big Premier League clash that could have ramifications on the title race. Jurgen Klopp, having announced that he is leaving the club at the end of the season, will hope to collect another three points in order to keep his team top of the table ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal.
The Reds have won their last three league games, scoring 10 goals and conceding twice – both in a match against Newcastle. They start this encounter with Chelsea two points ahead of Arsenal and five in front of City though Pep Guardiola’s men have played a game fewer. Should Liverpool hope to give Klopp a triumphant farewell these are the matches they need to win as the chasing pack, City in particular, tend to finish the season strongly.
Chelsea will not be the easiest of opponents. They are starting to finally gel under Mauricio Pochettino having triumphed in their last three league games as well as reaching the Carabao Cup final, where they will coincidentally face Liverpool. This fixture could be a preview for how the League Cup showpiece goes at Wembley and Pochettino will be quietly confident his team can perform well tonight.
Follow all the action from Anfield below plus get the latest odds and tips right here:
Liverpool vs Chelsea prediction
Chelsea have seemingly turned a positive corner under Mauricio Pochettino who is starting to implant his methodology on the team. They’re positive, quick and unafraid to take the attack to the opposition.
That said, the Blues haven’t beaten a top side since, arguably, Tottenham in November so it will a difficult test against a high flying Liverpool away from home.
The Reds will want to perform for departing manager Jurgen Klopp and, in front of their home support, should have enough quality to sweep Chelsea aside.
Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Liverpool vs Chelsea team news and predicted line-ups
Liverpool were boosted by the return to action of both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson in their FA Cup win against Nortwich, and the pair could contend to start here. Alexis Mac Allister should also be fit to feature after being rested in that game, but Mohamed Salah remains absent even after Egypt’s Afcon exit due to a hamstring injury.
Levi Colwill is a doubt for Chelsea after missing training on Monday having reported tightness in his hamstring ahead of the FA Cup game against Aston Villa. Ben Chilwell may well make a first Premier League start since September at left-back, while Christopher Nkunku and Trevoh Chalobah could make the bench.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Nunez, Jota.
Chelsea XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Broja, Sterling.
How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Wednesday 31 January at Anfield.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Liverpool vs Chelsea
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Liverpool host Chelsea.
Tonight’s encounter is the first league match at Anfield since Jurgen Klopp announced that he would be leaving his position as manager at the end of the season and the atmosphere will certainly be one of celebration for the German.
Liverpool are hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table while Chelsea look to continue their recent form and secure a victory against the league leaders.
We’ll have all the action, team news and latest updates throughout the evening so stick with us as we build up to kick off at 8.15pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies