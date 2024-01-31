✕ Close Klopp says he will leave Liverpool at end of season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Liverpool host Chelsea this evening in a big Premier League clash that could have ramifications on the title race. Jurgen Klopp, having announced that he is leaving the club at the end of the season, will hope to collect another three points in order to keep his team top of the table ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal.

The Reds have won their last three league games, scoring 10 goals and conceding twice – both in a match against Newcastle. They start this encounter with Chelsea two points ahead of Arsenal and five in front of City though Pep Guardiola’s men have played a game fewer. Should Liverpool hope to give Klopp a triumphant farewell these are the matches they need to win as the chasing pack, City in particular, tend to finish the season strongly.

Chelsea will not be the easiest of opponents. They are starting to finally gel under Mauricio Pochettino having triumphed in their last three league games as well as reaching the Carabao Cup final, where they will coincidentally face Liverpool. This fixture could be a preview for how the League Cup showpiece goes at Wembley and Pochettino will be quietly confident his team can perform well tonight.

Follow all the action from Anfield below plus get the latest odds and tips right here: